The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center is still the grand dame of Roanoke’s downtown skyline, the scene of countless weddings, honeymoons, …

Tourism resources

Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge has compiled resources for its partners and also for the general public so they can experience the region's offerings from home.

For information about restaurants offering takeout, virtual attractions and how to get outside while practicing social distancing, visit https://www.visitroanokeva.com/covid19/

Resources for local businesses and organizations that are VBR partners are available at https://www.visitroanokeva.com/partners/covid19-resources/