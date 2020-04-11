The lobby at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center is strangely empty. No one occupies the plush couches and chairs or rolls suitcases up to the check-in counter.
By 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, not a single guest had visited STEAM Coffee + Eatery, the hotel’s only dining option that remains open. A large container of hand sanitizer and a sign promoting social distancing sit on the counter.
The parking lot, normally packed with cars driven by guests and conference attendees, is essentially empty.
All are symptoms of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency March 12, “inquiries started to turn into real cancellations of group business” at the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center, said General Manager Brian Wells.
The hotel relies heavily on the conference business, Wells said, which has been key to its high occupancy rates over the last 25 years.
Wells said staffing is based on expected business and the number of guests the hotel has to care for. With cancellations and orders to stay at home, that number has plummeted. He said 80% to 90% of the hotel’s staff, which amounts to approximately 280 full- and part-time team members, is on furlough.
Starting this week, Wells said the Hotel Roanoke is participating in Hilton’s room donation program for frontline medical professionals.
Throughout the Roanoke Valley, the tourism industry has been “devastated” by the coronavirus, said Landon Howard, president of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the region’s tourism agency.
Tourism is an economic driver for the Roanoke Valley. The industry employed 8,000 people and visitors spent $892 million in 2018, the most recent year for which data is available.
Given steady growth experienced over the last decade, VBR officials hoped that the tourism industry would generate $1 billion in revenue and employ 10,000 people by 2021. But at this point, Howard said, reaching that goal seems nearly impossible.
“We’ve never really taken our visitors for granted, but we sure aren’t going to in the future,” Howard said.
The tourism group is working to measure the impact on the industry through a survey of its partners, which Howard said number some 1,500. Just over 120 respondents have reported some 1,200 job losses as a result of the virus and more than $7 million in lost revenue, he said.
Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge has also been affected. The visitor center it runs has been shut down, a dozen part-time employees and the majority of the sales department have been furloughed and others are taking pay cuts.
Still, Howard remains optimistic about the industry’s ability to bounce back quickly.
After being cooped up at home for months, people will want to get out and travel. Trends indicate that travelers will stick with destinations closer to home, he said, so the regional tourism group expects an influx of visitors from within driving distance, like Richmond, Northern Virginia, and Charlotte and Greensboro, North Carolina.
Howard also said small and mid-size cities like Roanoke are expected to recover more quickly than major metropolitan areas.
“When tragedy occurs, people do stay close to home or even stay at home,” he said. “But when things clear up people want to come out of their shells and experience life.”
The tourism group is working to support its partners and is looking ahead to promoting the Roanoke Valley as a destination when it’s once again safe to travel. Howard said he’s hopeful the fall leaf season will attract many visitors.
“As soon as we open back up we’ve got to get every dollar we can get for the tourism industry, for our hoteliers, for our restaurants,” Howard said. “We’ve got to get them enough revenue to help them survive for the year.”
A quiet graduation season
Nick Patel, president of Kalyan Hospitality, said hardly anyone is traveling, whether for work or leisure. Kalyan Hospitality’s portfolio includes a number of Roanoke Valley hotels under familiar brands such as Hilton and Marriott.
Ninety-five percent fewer people are traveling through U.S. airports, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration. Seventy people were scheduled to fly from Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on April 9, a figure that would normally be about 900, airport spokesman Brad Boettcher said. In response to falling demand for travel, airlines have canceled many of their flights.
Traffic on Interstate 81 is 35% to 40% below the usual volume at some locations in the Roanoke-Christiansburg area, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Collectively, Patel said, occupancy rates for the Kalyan hotels in the region are less than 10%. He expects many of those guests work in health care or construction, both industries that continue to operate during the pandemic.
The devastating blow dealt by the coronavirus to the tourism industry is unprecedented.
“Nothing even comes close,” Patel said.
Reservations began to vanish shortly after Roanoke canceled its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration. What would have been a weekend with 95% occupancy or more dwindled to around 15% occupancy, he said.
May is typically a busy month for the Kalyan Hospitality properties in the region, thanks in large part to college graduation ceremonies.
“With the Virginia Tech graduation and others being postponed or canceled, that’s going to take one of our best months to just a mediocre month at best,” Patel said.
Much of the staff at the company’s Roanoke Valley hotels, aside from those in management positions, has been furloughed, he said.
Heidi Stone said 2020 was shaping up to be Mountain Lake Lodge’s best year ever — bookings were well ahead of pace and more weddings were scheduled than in any other year.
But just as the Giles County resort returned to its normal schedule following the slower winter months, it had to shut down, believing it impossible to abide by the 10-person restriction, said Stone, the general manager.
Though there’s never a good time for a global pandemic, Stone said it hit at a particularly bad time for Mountain Lake.
The resort is typically booked solid — often a full year in advance — for Virginia Tech’s graduation, she said. But families of newly minted college graduates will not descend on the New River Valley this year, as Tech moved its commencement online.
That weekend alone usually generates several hundred thousand dollars of revenue for the resort, Stone said. She expects the extended closure will cost Mountain Lake Lodge “well over a million dollars.”
“Mountain Lake Lodge has been here for over a century and we will survive this. But it’s going to be because of our fans,” Stone said.
“When we’re able to open again, I think there’s going to be a tremendous amount of pent-up demand for people to travel and get out and feel normal. I think our loyal, longtime guests are going to just hunger to come back and they will come back and it’ll sustain us.”
Normally, Mountain Lake Lodge would be bringing in 70% of its staff at this time of year, ramping up for the season. Instead, Stone said, the resort had to lay off the 15 seasonal part-time workers it had brought on so far.
Before the resort announced it would close, Stone said no guests had called to cancel their visits.
“We had to tell them to stay home,” she said. “They wanted us to be open.”
Additionally, Stone said there have been problems with large groups coming onto the resort’s property to hike and walk around, ignoring guidelines for social distancing.
“Let’s all stay home for this short period so we can get through this and then be able to reopen,” she said. “If not everybody complies it’s just going to drag it out even longer.”
Assessing the long-term impact
Both of Larry Landolt’s businesses — he owns Tour Roanoke and the Salt Foot Sanctuary inside the Hotel Roanoke — have ground to a halt.
In mid-March all tours were suspended and the salt spa saw its last client, he said. Both are “high personal contact” businesses, making it difficult to practice social distancing.
Though in theory Tour Roanoke could have continued to operate a while longer by limiting the size of its tours — Landolt said they are typically capped at 15 people — many of their offerings are food-focused and incorporate local restaurants.
“The simple fact that the locations we go to — restaurants — are closed, it didn’t really matter if we had 50 or two [people]. We couldn’t do it as modeled,” he said.
Tour Roanoke and the Salt Foot Sanctuary are selling gift cards while they are closed. Landolt said the spa recently began selling a “pamper pack” online that allows for an at-home foot soak.
On the one hand, James Revercomb is glad to see people staying home and heeding guidelines meant to prevent spread of the virus. But on the other, it’s dealt a blow to business at Roanoke Mountain Adventures, which offers guided tours and equipment rentals.
Revercomb, co-owner and operator of Roanoke Mountain Adventures, said the business shut down altogether — few people are traveling, and equipment rentals involve contact and touch.
The business has had to put its seasonal staffing on hold, Revercomb said, but it’s difficult to assess the long-term impact at this point. It depends on how long people are forced to stay at home.
Roanoke Mountain Adventures is typically busiest between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Revercomb said. Northam’s stay-at-home order is in effect until at least June 10.
Revercomb is curious to see who shows up once he reopens. The customer base is split roughly 50/50 between tourists and locals. He said out-of-towners often come from large metropolitan areas a few hours’ drive away.
“I would hope it could potentially be a busy time for regional travel for a lot of folks as they’re avoiding bigger commitments with plane tickets and things like that,” Revercomb said.
Jeff Sturgeon contributed reporting to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.