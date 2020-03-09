1901 Group, a tech firm with a presence in Blacksburg's Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, will open its third Virginia hub in Abingdon, the state announced Monday.
The company expects to employ 150 people and invest $1.15 million at the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator in Washington County.
"Our Commonwealth has the second-highest concentration of technology workers in the nation, and we are happy to see more companies recognize the benefits of locating technology jobs in Southwest Virginia," Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement.
1901 Group provides informational technology services such as cybersecurity and cloud computing to clients including governments and law enforcement agencies.
The company began in 2009 with a headquarters in Northern Virginia and an office in the Corporate Research Center. It has since expanded its Reston headquarters and plans to triple its Blacksburg workforce to 600-700 people at a $8.8 million office in the Corporate Research Center it hopes to open later this year.
“1901 Group is committed to investing in growing talent to address the deficit of cloud engineering and cyber talent in the public sector,” 1901 Group CEO Sonu Singh said in a statement. “Our business model is based on engaging rural communities to create the next wave of IT talent focused on automation, streamlining, and continual improvement in large scale IT environments. Abingdon fits that profile with its access to embedded talent at nearby universities and community colleges.”
