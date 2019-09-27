The Southwest Virginia Health Authority has created a task force to monitor Ballad Health’s compliance with state regulations that permitted it to form a monopoly.
The task force comes more than a year and a half after Wellmont Health System and Mountain States Health Alliance merged and gave Ballad a monopoly on health care in Virginia’s coalfields.
Ballad also operates in Tennessee’s Tri-Cities region. Tennessee has provided more public oversight of Ballad, posting reports online and setting up a local advisory committee that meets in public and has held one public hearing to review Ballad’s first year of activity.
No comparable public oversight has occurred in Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health has said many of the plans and documents that Ballad has filed cannot be released to the public, as Ballad has claimed they contain proprietary information.
During the health authority’s June meeting, held just as the community was learning that Ballad had stopped surgery months before at one of its hospitals in Norton, the authority board decided to create a task force and take on a more active role in oversight.
Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, the board's chairman, announced Thursday that he has appointed eight of the 11 members, who are also on the authority’s board. Applications will be taken from the public to fill the remaining three seats.
The first meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abindgdon and is open to the public.
In addition to Kilgore, the task force includes Sue Cantrell of the Lenowisco and Cumberland Plateau health districts; Dixie Took-Rawlins of Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine; Sandy O’Dell of Frontier Health; Donna Henry of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise; Del. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon; Catherine Brillhart of Bristol; and Sam Neese of Washington County.
