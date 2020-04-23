When Donna Speaks received a $400 check from King Screen, she was floored. The owner of Mockingbird Cafe and Bakery in Christiansburg couldn’t believe how many people had bought T-shirts in support of her small business.
“We’re kind of doing a fraction of our usual business, so a check like that is a real bonus,” she said.
That’s exactly what Scott Garnett had in mind when he launched a fundraiser through his Roanoke-based apparel printing company to support small businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re trying to do our part,” Garnett said. “We’re trying to use the resources that we have to help as many people as we can.”
King Screen saw its own business shrink as event cancellations piled up. Musicians, festivals and schools no longer needed T-shirts and apparel.
“We saw our entire spring almost overnight just kind of evaporate,” Garnett said.
He saw that others in the business community were in similar or worse situations. Unlike gyms, salons, theaters and restaurants, which were forced to close or shift to takeout-only models, King Screen was “allowed to continue to operate, albeit on a skeleton crew.”
Garnett and his wife, Brandy, with whom he owns the company, got to thinking about how they could help other businesses. The couple settled on a fundraiser. King Screen launched a Support Local online store to sell T-shirts featuring logos or other designs submitted by local businesses, with whom it would split the proceeds.
All T-shirts are priced at $20, half of which goes directly to the local business represented. King Screen prints and ships the shirts directly to customers. Garnett said there’s no risk or cost to participate. All a business needs to do is share its logo or design and King Screen handles the rest.
“The only thing that they have to worry about is cashing the check,” he said.
The store launched with just a handful of businesses on board, Garnett said. Initially, he reached out just to existing clients. But it quickly snowballed, he said, especially as people began promoting the online store. More than 80 small businesses in the Roanoke and New River valleys are now represented.
Since launching in March, more than $12,000 has been raised for small businesses.
The initiative isn’t a huge moneymaker for King Screen, Garnett said, but it’s keeping him busy and positive.
Garnett said many shoppers place orders for multiple shirts, thus supporting numerous businesses in the area. Selling all the T-shirts in one communal store, rather than on individual company websites, helps bring attention to other, often smaller, businesses.
The feedback from grateful businesses has been sobering. Garnett described receiving an email from a business owner whose first check from King Screen came just in time to help pay an expense they were worried about covering.
Garnett said bills are “the one thing that hasn’t been canceled” amid the crisis.
As a small business owner himself, Garnett understands that this is an emotional situation. That’s what motivates him to help as many other businesses as possible.
“This is my entire family’s livelihood,” he said. “When the business suffers, that’s very personal to people like me, because that’s how I feed my children.”
The Mockingbird Cafe and Bakery T-shirt has been particularly popular. Speaks, the owner, said it’s been years since she last had apparel made. She hopes to continue the relationship with King Screen and display the shirts in the cafe once the dining room reopens.
Speaks said she was impressed that King Screen was able to quickly pivot to launch the fundraiser, and also with the quality of its product.
King Screen’s effort is one of a number of “heartwarming acts” that help keep people going during these difficult times, Speaks said.
Alex Conner, general manager for the Roanoke Starr Hill Brewery taproom, learned of the effort from regular customers. She wasn’t familiar with King Screen, but once she received the third link to the online store, Conner considered getting involved.
Conner said the brewery’s interest in participating can’t be described as purely altruistic.
“Obviously we’re looking for any way we can bring revenue in to keep our doors open,” she said.
But Conner liked that the fundraiser didn’t ask for money with nothing in return and that it also benefited multiple local businesses, including King Screen.
The Starr Hill T-shirt features not only the brewery’s logo, but also a #RoanokeStrong design by King Screen. Conner said it seemed fitting to represent both brands, plus it makes the King Screen shirt different from other apparel sold in the taproom.
Numerous customers have shared pictures of their new Starr Hill apparel on social media, Conner said, creating a way to connect during this period of social distancing.
Quincy Randolph said he and brother Steffon Randolph, co-owners of Roasters Next Door or RND Coffee in the Wasena neighborhood, wanted to create a T-shirt with a message.
They came up with a design thanking frontline workers, from health care providers to grocery employees and agricultural laborers.
“We just tried to pick some of the career paths and people giving back on the front lines that directly affected us and the Wasena neighborhood,” Randolph said.
He praised King Screen for its effort to support small businesses. When others are just trying to stay afloat, he said, the Roanoke printing company is also finding a way to “give back to some of the businesses hurting most during this time.”
