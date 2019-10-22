A recent survey of employers in the Roanoke and New River valleys showed a strong demand for people to fill new jobs in information technology.
More than 1,250 of the high-paying positions could be created within the next 18 months by about 40 companies, according to their responses to the anonymous survey conducted by the Valleys Innovation Council, a nonprofit organization that works to support regional economic growth.
“We’ve been hearing for some time now that regional employers have a growing, unmet need for IT and software talent,” said Doug Juanarena, co-chair of the council.
Organizers hope the survey will underscore the importance of working with employers, support organizations and communities to come up with strategies to develop and recruit the needed talent.
“Almost no business today can grow and scale without IT and software development talent,” Juanarena said.
The first of its kind, the survey was prompted in part by a decision by Advance Auto to move its headquarters to Raleigh, North Carolina, where the talent pool for the company’s desired IT workforce is deeper.
Many of the survey respondents said they needed mid-career and senior-level employees, which means they will likely need to look beyond the region to meet their needs.
“Many recruits are concerned about whether there is sufficient depth and breadth of employment opportunities and employers when relocating to a new area,” said Greg Feldmann, interim executive director and CEO of the council.
“Knowing that there is an abundance of opportunity lowers the risk of having to completely relocate again in the future.”
Feldmann said the report of 1,200-plus jobs to be created in the region is likely conservative, given the survey’s response rate of about 20%.
Companies responding to the survey ranged from those with fewer than 10 employees to some of the region’s largest employers.
Designed by the council with input from regional employers, the survey went out to about 315 businesses. Not all of the respondents said they planned to hire more IT personnel. In fact, several said they had moved from the area, in part because of the lack of job applicants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.