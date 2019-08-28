Atlanta-based SunTrust and Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based BB&T have not explained the impact in the Roanoke Valley of their planned $66 billion merger slated for later this year. But four Roanoke locations with branches of both banks could be opportunities for branch closings.
Shareholders of each bank have consented to the transaction, which is set to take place by Dec. 31. On the chopping block are about 750 branches, or about 25% of the locations the two banks operate in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and South, say bank officials. They have said they hope that the formation of Truist, as the new entity will be called, will save them $1.6 billion within three years.
The Roanoke metropolitan area has 13 SunTrust branches and 11 BB&T locations. The SunTrust and BB&T locations on Hershberger Road are about 1,000 feet apart. Those on Orange Avenue are about 1,300 feet apart. On Electric Road, a BB&T and a SunTrust are 1.3 miles apart, a five-minute drive.
Once the consolidation has been completed, there will likely be five to eight fewer, said John Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bank in Richmond, who is closely watching developments with an eye toward grabbing business for his bank.
In addition, he said, the merged bank would likely have to sell the accounts of at least one branch to a competitor under divestiture requirements, he said. Divestiture is designed to maintain competitive balance in a market.
In downtown Roanoke, a possible additional closing opportunity awaits. Each bank has a branch and offices in leased space in a multistory building bearing its name; the nameplates are visible from Interstate 581. SunTrust is at 510 S. Jefferson St., a six-sided, 10-story building with an outside plaza on a 0.88-acre lot. BB&T is at 310 First St. S.W., a four-sided, 14-story building on a 0.28-acre lot.
Individual branch financials aren’t publicly available, which makes it impossible to know which branch has more deposits and does more lending.
Some in the commercial real estate community predict the merged bank will consolidate at the SunTrust address.
“Certainly the SunTrust building is a more attractive building. If I were making the decision, I would want to stay in the SunTrust building,” said developer and former city council member John Garland. Garland developed 16 West Marketplace within a block of the BB&T building.
Meanwhile, Nashville-based Pinnacle Bank is also shaking up the real estate scene by building a three-story structure at Campbell Avenue and Williamson Road. The bank has declined to specify its future use, but city records describe it as a corporate office. Its existing downtown location, 36 Church Ave. S.W., is under contract for sale, according to Loopnet. It’s across the street from the BB&T building.
