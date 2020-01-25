The last of the Wades Supermarket locations closed on Jan. 5 after 70 years in business, but the company will open its doors in Christiansburg one more time Sunday for a community celebration.
The event, which is expected to feature remarks by Blacksburg and Montgomery County officials, will give people a chance to say thank you to what was once a mainstay company and its employees, said Dee Wallace, one of the organizers.
“It just seems like there’s a hole there for some people, and they never did get a chance to say how much they appreciated the work of the people over the years and right up to the end,” she said.
Wallace said the event is being hosted by Wades and by Good Shepherd Baptist Church, which often turned to the Christiansburg supermarket to provide food for funeral meals and other church outreach.
“They were just a great community partner,” Wallace said. “Everybody that I’ve talked to has a story.”
When Wallace heard about the closure, she said she remembered her own stories of the grocery business that at its height operated seven locations from Blacksburg to Pearisburg.
“I was a single mom years ago, and I didn’t know up from down in some senses. But if I needed to cash my paycheck or get something, they were just so good to work with,” Wallace said. “They offered more than just bagging your groceries.”
But as national chains moved in, eventually the family-owned company was whittled down to one store, the flagship Christiansburg location. Even that was struggling before Greg Wade decided to shutter it after the New Year.
“It caught people somewhat by surprise,” Wallace said. “We as the church want to say our own thank you, but also invite some of these people who are telling these stories and do want to express appreciation to come forward.”
Wallace said she also hopes the event will show the Wade family how much their company has meant to its customers.
The event is set for 1-4 p.m. Sunday at 510 Roanoke St., Christiansburg. Refreshments will be served, and a formal program will begin at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.