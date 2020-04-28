Armed with a mask, gloves, Clorox wipes and a cellphone, Thomas Fellers prepares to show a new listing from MKB Realtors — a 1980s colonial in Hunting Hills.
The kitchen has “exquisite cabinetry,” Fellers says, panning around the room. A gloved hand opens the door to the screened-in porch, perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee or glass of wine. He notes the “lovely, peaceful views” from the home’s windows.
Rather than inviting prospective buyers to explore the property during an open house, Fellers uses his cellphone to record a video tour, narrating as he walks between the rooms.
House hunting looks different during the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of the search now takes place online, though in-person visits are still possible with various safety precautions. Sight-unseen purchases do happen, but Fellers said the majority of clients still want to physically get inside the home before making an offer.
As people choose to visit fewer homes, Fellers said, touring a property “real time in the flesh has become a special occasion.”
Though real estate professionals have been forced to adapt, the coronavirus has not shut down the industry and agents said there’s still a good deal of activity in the Roanoke-area market.
“There aren’t many more important things than home right now,” said Kit Hale, principal broker and managing partner for MKB Realtors.
Still, he said some sellers have decided to “tap the brakes” on marketing their home, as have buyers who do not have an urgent need to move.
Hale also said he’s aware of a few pending contracts that fell through because of concerns about job stability or an inability to obtain financing amid the upheaval.
Home sales data from the month of March do not reflect a significant negative impact from the coronavirus. But Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist for Virginia Realtors, said there are some indicators of a coming slowdown.
Sales were up in March compared to last year for both Virginia and the Roanoke metro area, however those closings reflect demand in January and February. Numbers from April will provide a better picture of the pandemic’s impact.
In the second half of March, Sturtevant said, there was a significant decline in both new listings coming to market and homes going under contract across the state. New listings were down 5% and pending sales down 13% compared to March of last year. However, the Roanoke metro area fared better, with new listings up 2% and pending sales up 6%.
Based on those figures, Sturtevant is forecasting a roughly one-third decline in sales statewide for the month of April.
“I think that the mantra that it’s going to get a little worse before it gets better certainly holds true for the rest of the spring,” she said.
There is good news. Sturtevant said the state’s economy and housing market were strong ahead of the pandemic. In both Virginia and the Roanoke region, housing stock was low and demand was high. She said that points to a more rapid recovery following any downturn.
In a recent Virginia Realtors survey that garnered 2,257 responses, 64% of members reported some buyers delaying their home searches. Sturtevant said many factors could be responsible for the delays, such as concerns about job stability, loss of wages or a strong desire to see homes in person at a time when it’s more difficult to do so.
Additionally, around 50% of respondents said they had postponed bringing new listings to the market.
Sturtevant said both the supply and demand sides are down right now as buyers and sellers both take a “wait and see” approach.
Though some other states have seen significant price drops, Sturtevant doesn’t expect that will happen in Virginia, which she attributes in part to the prolonged “mismatch between the demand and the supply.”
“The fundamentals have skewed so strongly toward the seller side that the demand from buyers is still there, it’s just taking a pause,” Sturtevant said. “So there’s no reason sellers should feel they have to drop their price right now.”
The extent and duration of a downturn in the real estate industry depends on getting a handle on the public health crisis caused by the coronavirus. If precautions like social distancing are effective and Virginia’s stay-at-home order is lifted on June 10 as currently scheduled, Sturtevant expects spring housing market activity will simply be pushed later into the year.
Generally, March kicks off the spring season, one of the busiest times in the real estate business.
“All bets are off for what’s going to be the strongest month for sales this year,” Sturtevant said.
Hale, with MKB Realtors, said real estate professionals were “blindsided” by the pandemic, as 2020 was expected to be a year of record volume. He now anticipates a 15-to-20% decline in volume over the new few months, with fewer listings and sales.
But when the threat has passed and restrictions are lifted, Hale said he expects to see more properties come onto the market and buyers who had the luxury of waiting turning out in force.
In the meantime, MKB Realtors is taking “immense precautions,” Hale said.
Agents are primarily working remotely. Open houses have been canceled. Prospective buyers explore homes through virtual tours. Those who do visit in person are asked to bring decision-makers only. Sellers are advised to turn on all lights and open cabinets and closet doors to reduce the number of people touching them. Visitors are asked to keep their hands to themselves.
“We’re honoring the comfort level of our agents, we’re providing guidelines for them and we’re able to continue to help folks achieve their goals of home ownership through this with proper guidelines and precautions,” Hale said.
Walter Grewe, president of the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors, said there has not been a significant drop-off in contracts written thus far. He attributed this to the strong buyer demand created by a limited number of listings in the region, a situation that predates the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it’s hard to say how long that will last.
“I think the longer this thing goes it’s obvious that the economic impact is really going to have a negative effect across the board with real estate being one of the industries that’s impacted,” Grewe said.
He said the association is advising its members to use hand sanitizer, wear masks and touch as few surfaces as possible.
“The real estate industry in Virginia is still open for business,” Grewe said. “We’re just being a little more circumspect about how we do things trying to protect the public and our clients.”
Grewe said he’s been somewhat surprised to see relatively few houses coming off the market.
“People have made a decision and they’re going to keep moving forward,” he said.
Even in a public health crisis, there are always some people who have to move, Grewe said. In a recent sale in which Grewe represented the buyer, the seller was relocating to New York for a new job. Their home in the Roanoke Valley had to be sold.
Kim Miller, broker and owner of Nest Realty, said some buyers are in a “holding pattern.”
She has about a dozen clients who have temporarily halted their home search because of the pandemic. They include physicians who are limiting their movements only to work and home or people who had planned to move to Roanoke for projects that their employers have delayed.
Even so, there’s still plenty of movement on the market, given the region’s low inventory. None of her clients have pulled their listings.
As virtual tours replace open houses, Miller said her company purchased some equipment to make filming on a cellphone easier. She said the videos have been well-received by clients.
Whereas a traditional open house might draw individuals just entertaining the idea of moving or even curious neighbors, Miller said people who are now making in-person visits to scope out a house are serious prospective buyers.
“We are making sure that they are serious lookers, prequalified, have motivation to actually move,” she said.
While April numbers might not be as strong as anticipated prior to the pandemic, the market remains competitive, said Vic Coffey, principal broker and owner of RE/MAX All Stars.
“We’re still having a lot of buyers that are making multiple offers on property listings, particularly the ones that are in good locations, well priced and in good condition,” he said.
But the way that agents are doing business has changed.
Coffey said there’s been more traffic from “lead generation” websites like Zillow and realtor.com, as well as the company’s own website.
Fortunately, Coffey said, technology has made it easier to adapt. With videos, agents are easily able to virtually show houses to prospective buyers. But he said, before making an offer, most people still want to get inside the house. At that point, various precautions — gloves, masks, disinfectant wipes, open doors and flipped on light switches — are utilized.
Initially, Coffey said there was some anxiety among sellers about having strangers in their home during a pandemic, and a few properties were taken off the market temporarily. But that’s not happening as much now, he said, as people acclimate to this new normal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.