Virginia has committed $400,000 to bolster creation of a Blacksburg-built cell-sorting device to fight cancer.
The money will be divided among CytoRecovery Inc., the bioengineering department of Virginia Tech and the computer and electrical engineering offices at the University of Virginia, which are working together to launch the device within a year.
CytoRecovery, which is based at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, is billing its device as a boon to the work of cell biology laboratories. It originally licensed the technology on which the product is based from Virginia Tech.
“We’re on a great road and everyone’s working together. Let’s get to market,” CytoRecovery CEO Steve Turner said. “This can really change the way cancer is managed.”
Grantor Virginia Catalyst is a state-built, state-funded, not-for-profit economic development organization focused on life sciences partnerships between public research schools and private industry. Of the $400,000, 75% will go to the universities and 25% to CytoRecovery.
The company is obligated to put $300,000 of its own money into the universities to fuel ongoing collaboration, Turner said.
