The State Corporation Commission has extended an order barring utilities from cutting off electricity, natural gas, water or sewer service to non-paying customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The ban, which had been set to expire May 15, has been pushed back to June 14.
“While we fervently wish otherwise ... it appears that the devastating economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are unlikely to abate significantly” by mid-May, the SCC wrote in an order Thursday.
The suspension of cut-offs does not absolve customers of unpaid bills, but rather ensures they will not lose service during the crisis.
Nor is the order retroactive to earlier unpaid bills that were not caused by the coronavirus outbreak. But the commission did urge utilities to work with customers already in arrears and seeking reconnection, to offer flexible payment plans and to waive fees to have service restored.
The commission also ordered that late payment fees not be charged to customers affected by the virus’s economic impact.
Attorney General Mark Herring asked for the extension of the ban earlier this week.
“No one should have to worry about having their utilities disconnected during this time of uncertainty, especially those Virginians who work hourly jobs and are more likely to be impacted by social distancing and business closures,” Herring said in a written statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.