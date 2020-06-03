Virginia paid $60,000 to settle a race-discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Radford University administrator, a state record shows.
Ebenezer Kolajo, 67, former assistant provost for academic assessment, sued the university in 2019. His suit complained that the school eliminated his job in mid-2018 because he is black and of Nigerian descent. Kolajo made specific allegations against former interim provost Kenna Colley. The suit did not specify the compensation sought.
Colley and the university both denied the allegations, court filing showed. Both denied that Kolajo was due any compensation.
A Roanoke federal judge dismissed the case May 18 at the request of both sides with about eight weeks remaining before it was to be tried before a jury. The Virginia Department of Treasury, which protects state agencies against financial loss, released the settlement amount Tuesday at the request of The Roanoke Times after the university declined to do so. Court records do not contain the amount or any terms.
Ashley Schumaker, Radford’s chief of staff, declined to comment, as did Kolajo’s attorney.
The suit described Kolajo as the holder of a doctoral degree and two master’s degrees who was lauded by colleagues for bringing expertise to his role. Superiors gave him positive job performance reviews after he joined the university in 2013, but things changed when Colley joined the provost’s office in October 2017, the suit said. She “heaped criticism” on Kolajo’s department in their first meeting, the suit said. In addition, Colley told Kolajo she couldn’t understand his accent, corrected his pronunciation, interrupted him in staff meetings and spoke on his behalf. She acted “in ways that undermined Kolajo’s authority,” the suit said.
Colley retired from the school Dec. 24.
