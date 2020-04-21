A resident and three staff members at the South Roanoke Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Franklin Road nursing home notified families Monday that one of its residents had a fever Sunday afternoon and was taken to a hospital, where a test confirmed the virus.
The home said last week that a certified nursing assistant had tested positive. Two nurses have tested positive since then.
The Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday reported outbreaks at 80 long-term care facilities that have led to the deaths of 77 Virginians. It does not appear that the South Roanoke home is included in the total.
The state’s daily totals now reflect both lab-confirmed cases and probable cases, which are those diagnosed by clinicians. Deaths rose by 24 to 321 confirmed and three probables.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 went up by 640, to 9,630, which includes 9,451 confirmed and 179 probable cases.
The state also updated its reporting to include information on hospitalizations and deaths by localities.
Many of those who have been hospitalized or died have been residents of long-term care facilities. Those residents are older and have illnesses that make them most susceptible to serious illness.
The letter that South Roanoke sent to families said an isolated quarantine unit has been set up to care for residents who may have been exposed to anyone who has been diagnosed with the highly contagious virus.
“All staff working in this special unit have access to N-95 masks, gowns and face shields – which together help protect our care workers and help to prevent the potential spread of infection from one reside to another,” the letter said.
The home is licensed for 98 beds.
