Information in this story came from the Copenhaver family, the Library of Virginia, “Handicrafts of the Southern Highlands” by Allen Eaton and Appalachian textiles historian Kathleen Curtis Wilson.

Virginia Women's Monument: The statues

Seven bronze statues have so far been funded and unveiled at the Virginia Women's Monument on Capitol Square in Richmond. Five more will be erected as funds become available.

Laura Lu Scherer Copenhaver

Smyth County educator, Lutheran lay leader and founder of Rosemont Industries in Marion, who brought handmade Appalachian textiles to international markets and employed the region’s farmers and weavers in the hard years of the Great Depression and beyond.

Mary Draper Ingles

18th century frontierswoman who survived a Shawnee raid on Draper's Meadow at present-day Blacksburg in 1755. She was taken captive and marched to a Shawnee town in Kentucky, later escaping and walking 500 miles through the Appalachian wilderness to return to her family. Afterwards, she and her husband, William, ran the Ingles Ferry near present-day Radford.

Cockacoeske

Leader of a Pamunkey confederation, who negotiated a 1677 peace treaty and land rights for her people with the English colonial government, preserving one of the country’s oldest American Indian reservations in King William County.

Anne Burras Laydon

Laydon represents the women who sailed to Virginia and survived deprivation to establish a thriving colony. She arrived in Jamestown in 1608 as a maidservant and went on to marry and have children, surviving famine and frontier conflicts.

Virginia E. Randolph

The child of former slaves, Randolph attended the Richmond Colored Normal School and taught school in Goochland, Hanover and Henrico counties in the early 20th century. She developed a unique teaching style that blended academics and hands-on learning. Randolph's work took her throughout the South and earned her a national and international reputation as a leader in education.

Adèle Clark

A trained artist and teacher, Clark was an early sufferagist selected as the first chair of the newly organized Virginia League of Women Voters in 1920. She eventually served as the state league president. In 1924 she was elected to the board of the National League of Women Voters.

Elizabeth Keckly

Born into slavery in Dinwiddie County, Keckly worked as a seamstress to free herself and her son. In 1861, she became dressmaker and confidante to First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln, later writing a book about her life in slavery and the White House.

Statues in the planning stages:

Martha Washington

Born into a prosperous New Kent County planter family, Martha Dandridge Custis married future President George Washington in 1759, joining him in his winter military camps during the Revolutionary War and helping comfort soldiers before serving as the country's first First Lady.

Clementina Rind

Rind was the first woman printer in Virginia, settling in Williamsburg with her husband, William, in 1765. The couple published the Virginia Gazette, a nonpartisan newspaper that, in addition to political news, covered science, philanthropy and education. As a widow, she continued the business, and was elected by the General Assembly to be the colony's public printer in 1774.

Sally Louisa Tompkins

Born into a wealthy Mathews County family, Tompkins moved to Richmond shortly before the beginning of the Civil War. In 1861, she and other women of Saint James Episcopal Church opened a private hospital to care for wounded soldiers. It maintained the lowest mortality rate of any military hospital of the time.

Maggie L. Walker

Walker, a Richmond native. joined the Independent Order of Saint Luke, an African American fraternal organization in 1881 and rose through the ranks, becoming grand secretary and steering it to fiscal security. With the opening of the Saint Luke Penny Savings Bank in 1903, she became the first African American woman to establish and be president of a bank.

Sarah Garland Boyd

Born into Richmond's black elite, Boyd entered Howard University's medical school in 1890 and earned her medical degree in 1893. That year, she became the first African American woman to pass the Virginia Medical Examining Board's examination. She helped open a hospital for black patients in 1903 as well as an associated training school for nurses.

SOURCES: Virginia Women's Monument Commission and the Library of Virginia