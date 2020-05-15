After going weeks without a haircut, Chris Eakin almost broke down and shaved his head.
But when his wife encouraged him “very strongly” not to, Eakin decided to hold on until barbershops, which have been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened.
So on Friday, when much of the state moved into the first phase of reopening, Eakin was in the barber’s chair at Jacks in downtown Roanoke. He was well overdue: He usually comes every two weeks, but this was his first visit since March.
“It’s been a struggle,” he said with a laugh.
Roanokers began venturing out to barbershops, restaurant patios and shopping malls on Friday. Businesses that have been permitted to open with modifications during this phase are following various guidelines set by the state, such as limiting their occupancy.
Cristy Sloan, a barber at Jacks, said it was good to see her clients again — even if they were partially obscured by masks.
“A lot of us have said it’s like going back on the first day of school,” Sloan said of her fellow barbers, describing a mixture of nerves and excitement.
While some clients were desperate for a haircut, Sloan said others had gotten used to their longer locks and decided to experiment with a different style.
Sloan said she’s looking forward to repairing any damage done by inexperienced stylists to the hair of men who simply couldn’t wait any longer for a trim.
“I’ve had some clients who said, ‘Wait until you see what my wife did,’ ” Sloan said.
Deb Roberts, co-owner and manager of Jacks, said it was all “smooth sailing” on Friday, even as everyone adjusted to the safeguards put in place.
She expects Jacks will be completely booked for several weeks, given the backlog created by the coronavirus shutdown, which may be frustrating to clients who are used to scheduling their cuts more easily.
On Friday the barbershop served about 45 clients, Roberts said. Ordinarily that number is closer to 70, but a 50% capacity limit plus extra time needed for cleaning between clients required the barbers to see fewer customers.
The warm weather coupled with a desire to get out of the house brought diners to The Village Grill’s patio for lunch on Friday.
Brent Poff said he was “climbing the walls at home.” So he jumped at the opportunity to go out for lunch, heading to Village Grill with Todd Oliver.
Before the coronavirus, both men worked from home, so that part hasn’t been too far from normal for them. But Oliver said it starts to get difficult when the weekend rolls around and a change in scenery is unlikely.
Oliver said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the first phase of reopening. Poff said it was comforting to see the Village Grill staff wearing masks and gloves, taking precautions.
If Village Grill had been mobbed, Oliver said, the two had decided they would turn around. But they were able to get a table without an issue.
“The beer is worth the risk,” Oliver quipped, enjoying a sip.
Plus, he said, it was nice to eat at a restaurant and avoid the lingering smell of fried food in the car from transporting takeout.
General Manager Brittany Browning said she didn’t struggle with whether to return to work.
“I was ready. Ready to get back to normal,” she said.
And it appeared that diners felt similarly, as nearly all of the tables were filled on the patio, where seating was limited to 30 people. Browning said it was more customers than she’d hoped for.
Katie Lineback regularly watches the governor’s coronavirus briefings and has been counting down the days to the first phase of reopening. On Friday she returned to Village Grill, where she used to attend weekly pub runs.
She and friend Jen Koll shared a plate of nachos — Lineback had been craving them for some time.
Koll said it was nice to sit out on the patio and felt that the tables were spaced far enough apart that they could keep distance from other diners. She also thought posting a large menu on the wall was a smart idea. Reusable menus aren’t allowed during this phase of reopening.
Lineback said sitting on the patio felt surprisingly normal, aside from the fact that she’d brought along hand sanitizer.
Valley View Mall, which reopened for the first time since March, drew a small but steady stream of shoppers looking to browse and reclaim a bit of normalcy.
Savough Easley, 26, said there was a sense of relief that came with something as simple as being able to spend an hour out shopping with family.
“It’s that little hope that things are getting better,” he said.
An afternoon shopping trip isn’t yet a full return to business as normal. Inside the mall, customers took care to give each other space and make use of hand sanitizer stationed at entryways.
Some stores had posted signs announcing that only a certain number of customers could shop at a time; during the first phase of the reopening, nonessential retailers are limited to 50% capacity. Easley and his family came prepared with masks, as did many others.
Several storefronts, including anchors such as Macy’s and JC Penney, remained closed Friday. Some showed signs of life inside as staffers hustled to prep for a reopening soon. Belk posted that it planned to return Monday.
Other spaces remained dark with no new schedules immediately posted. Valley View said plans would vary by business as the reopening unfolded.
A desire to support stores and their employees was part of what drew Hollie and Hunter Nelson to the mall Friday afternoon.
Hollie herself used to work at a Valley View store until her job was eliminated as part of cutbacks forced by the coronavirus.
The chance to help others by making a few small purchases resonated with her and her husband.
The couple, on the hunt for a gift for an upcoming birthday, said they felt comfortable with the precautions the mall was taking and the space that shoppers were giving one another.
“I felt very safe,” said Hunter Nelson. “I didn’t feel like I was walking into danger at all.”
Everyone at the malls will feel safe until they end up in the hospital or make someone else sick. All about me, all about I, all about number one! Open everything fully or open nothing at all. The economy will be fine for a few months as long as the giver keeps printing money.
