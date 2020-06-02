A federal civil lawsuit filed by a former human resources employee for The Roanoke Times has been settled.
Candace M. Lucas had alleged she was unfairly dismissed in February 2019 after reporting sexual harassment by a co-worker. The lawsuit, filed in February, named BH Media Group and Lee Enterprises as defendants and sought an unspecified amount in damages.
Attorneys for Lucas and the defendants, BH Media Group and Lee Enterprises, agreed to a dismissal of the suit in a May 26 filing in U.S. District Court in Roanoke after filing a joint notice of settlement on May 11. Each party will bear its own fees and costs, including attorney’s fees; other terms were not disclosed in court documents. Judge Michael Urbanksi signed the order for the suit’s dismissal on May 27.
Lee Enterprises purchased The Roanoke Times from BH Media Group in March.
