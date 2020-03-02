U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen has a hearing in Washington on Wednesday about President Donald Trump’s plan to make him a federal judge.
Cullen’s appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled for 10 a.m., a committee announcement said.
The top federal prosecutor in the Western District of Virginia, Cullen is the sole candidate for a vacant district judgeship. The district covers the western portion of the state, from the Winchester area to far Southwest Virginia.
Trump announced his intention to nominate the 42-year-old Richmond native for the judgeship in December. Cullen was also a Trump nominee for U.S. attorney, a post he began in April 2018. He lives in Roanoke.
Only with Senate confirmation can a presidential judicial nominee get the job. That review begins in the Judiciary Committee.
At first, mystery surrounded the opinion of Cullen’s Democratic home-state senators, Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. The senators had recommended other judicial candidates, but Trump nominated neither and chose Cullen a few days before Christmas.
The senators pledged to “closely follow” the Judiciary Committee’s consideration of Cullen, but their statement lacked the sort of praise they had given the two men they had recommended for the post: Scott County Circuit Court Judge John Kilgore and U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Ballou.
Many weeks passed without committee action on the Cullen nomination. The committee scheduled hearings for other judicial nominees that had been picked by Trump around the same time, however.
Friday, a spokesman for the senators said they would green-light the confirmation process for Cullen.
“Following a thorough review of Cullen’s candidacy and after the American Bar Association and Virginia State Bar gave Cullen their highest ratings, we believe he is qualified for the position and would serve the Western District Court well,” a joint statement said.
A federal judgeship offers lifetime employment. The pay is about $220,000 a year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.