Valley View Mall will lose one of its anchor tenants this fall.
Sears is closing 26 "large-format" Sears and Kmart stores in late October, including its Sears in Roanoke. Both the retail store and affiliated auto center will be affected. Auto centers will close in late August, according to a news release.
The closures were announced by Transform Holdco LLC, which acquired a number of stores when Sears Holdings Corp. filed for bankruptcy.
"We have faced a number of challenges returning our stores to sustainable levels of productivity, including differences with Sears Holdings over our purchase agreement and a generally weak retail environment," the release reads.
None of the other 26 stores on the list are located in Virginia. But the news release said the company is still evaluating its network of stores and could still close more in the near future.
It's unclear how many employees locally will be affected. A Sears spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.