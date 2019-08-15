The State Corporation Commission has scheduled a public hearing on a proposed regulation that would require hospitals to notify non-emergency patients if any of their caregivers are out of their insurer's network.
The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 in Richmond.
Lawmakers had directed the SCC to create a rule to address balance, or surprise, billing that occurs when patients do not know or understand that one of their providers is not in their insurer's network. That provider then seeks payment from the patient for the amount above what the insurer pays.
In-network providers accept an amount based on contracts with insurers.
The proposal places the onus on hospitals to let patients know if, for example, the radiologist reading their scan is not in their network. If it fails to do so in writing, the hospital would be required to pay the balance of the bill.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which asked for the hearing, objects to the language of the rule, which it claims goes beyond the statute adopted by lawmakers.
The proposal does not address emergency room care.
Last year, LewisGale Medical Center contracted with Schumacher Clinical Partners to provide emergency room physicians and hospitalists. Schumacher has negotiated with Anthem for hospitalists, but emergency room doctors are not in Anthem’s and other insurers’ networks.
Schumacher says it will accept whatever insurers pay, and patients who are billed otherwise should use a special email account, pcc@embcc.com, to challenge the charges.
The proposed regulation and written comments that the SCC has received about it are on the SCC's website, www.scc.virginia.gov/docketsearch#caseDocs/139790. The hearing will be held on the second floor of the Tyler Building, 1300 E. Main St., Richmond.