The State Corporation Commission has barred utilities from cutting off electricity, natural gas, water or sewer service to customers during the spread of the new coronavirus.
In an order filed Monday, the SCC noted the “ongoing public health emergency” that first struck Virginia on March 7 and has steadily grown worse.
Effective for the next 60 days, the directive “provides immediate relief for any customer, residential and business, who may be financially impacted” by COVID-19, according to a news release from the SCC. It does not absolve customers of unpaid bills, but rather ensures they will not lose service during the crisis.
The order was not directly related to a request filed Friday by Attorney General Mark Herring, who asked the SCC to suspend service disconnections for nonpayment for as long as Virginia remains in a state of emergency, which could last until June 10.
In that case, the SCC gave affected utilities until March 27 to file their responses.
“We’re in an emergency here, and utilities shouldn’t be able to cut off Virginians’ water, power and gas at the same time we’re asking them to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus,” Herring said in a statement.
A temporary suspension is especially important for hourly wage earners who are most likely to lose income as a result of business closures and social distancing efforts imposed as the virus continues to spread, Herring said.
Some service providers in Southwest Virginia had already changed their policies before the order was announced.
Appalachian Power Co., Roanoke Gas Co. and the Western Virginia Water Authority all said they had suspended service disconnections in recent days.
“We know our customers are concerned about their families, and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy and well,” Appalachian spokeswoman Teresa Hall said. The utility encouraged customers to “make every effort” to keep their accounts current during the disconnection suspension.
Roanoke Gas President Paul Nester said the company decided to stop service disconnections effective Monday.
“Due to the unique and extenuating circumstances related to this pandemic and in the best interests of our customers, both residential and commercial, we have suspended disconnections for non-payment,” he said.
At the water authority, spokeswoman Sarah Baumgardner said customers with unpaid bills will not have their service cut off for at least the next two weeks, while children are out of school. Customers are still encouraged to pay their bills, she said, and consumption totals will still accrue.
In the last fiscal year, the authority averaged 367 service disconnections per month, which represented 0.5% of its customer base. Appalachian cut off electricity to less than 1% of its roughly 450,000 Virginia residential customers for nonpayment each month last year, Hall said.
At Roanoke Gas, disconnections were fewer this winter due to warmer temperatures and the lower price of natural gas, Nester said. In an average year, about 5% of the company’s customers have their service disconnected, he said.
More information about service disconnections and payment assistance can be found on the providers’ websites.
