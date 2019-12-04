Ballast Point's Daleville operation was left out of the beer brand's sale by its parent company to a Chicago-based craft brewer.
On Tuesday, Constellation Brands announced that Kings & Convicts Brewing Co. was set to acquire the Ballast Point brand, along with some of its production facilities and brewpubs. Constellation's Craft & Specialty operations in Daleville were excluded from the sale, though the company's exact plans for the facility are unclear.
Constellation purchased California-based Ballast Point in 2015 for about $1 billion. But the shift from craft brewer to national brand was challenging. Existing Ballast Point locations have closed, and some that were planned never opened.
The tasting room and kitchen in Daleville closed this fall. But the brewing facility in the Greenfield industrial park was not shuttered. The company said at the time that the local operation would be a "robust hub for Constellation's future innovation in support of our specialty portfolio."
Cody Sexton, a spokesman for Botetourt County, said Wednesday the sale of Ballast Point would not result in a loss of jobs or capital investment in the locality.
In 2017, when brewing first kicked off in Daleville, about 20 employees worked on the production side and the company said it would eventually hire a total of about 130. More recent employment figures were not available Wednesday.
"Constellation Brands is a valuable member of the Botetourt County corporate family," Sexton wrote in an email. "With the announcement of Ballast Point being sold, Constellation Brands will be able to more fully utilize their production facility in Botetourt."
He also said it would "continue to be available for increased innovation and future expansion."
Constellation has not said what its plans are for the Daleville facility. Messages left with company representatives Wednesday were not returned.
