Charlie Hamill pulled his white van up to the main entrance of LewisGale Medical Center shortly before noon Thursday, carrying a cargo of comfort food — his authentic cheesesteaks, cheeseburgers and barbecue.
It was the fare he would normally sell at his Roanoke restaurant, the Rock & Roll Diner, before it was shut down last month by the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, he’s giving it away to the people who work at LewisGale and Carilion Clinic, and to the police, fire and rescue officials on the front line of fighting the virus.
“We appreciate you guys and we want you to know it,” Hamill said as he helped LewisGale staffers unload 70 bagged lunches into carts that were quickly wheeled into the Salem hospital.
Hamill is among the business people in the Roanoke region who have launched fundraising drives to benefit those who must face the risks daily that many people try to avoid by heeding a stay-at-home order.
Over the past three weeks, the Rock & Roll Diner has served just under 2,000 lunches to first responders and front-line workers, aided by contributions from businesses and individuals.The restaurant takes orders by email and phone and delivers them in bulk, taking care to follow social distancing guidelines and equipping its employees with masks.
Although the campaign will end this week, Hamill hopes to soon reopen his restaurant to carry-out business while finding other ways to serve the community.
It’s the kind of effort behind #roanokestrong, a social media call to help both small businesses that have been slowed by the virus and the front-line workers who have been pushed into overdrive.
“It really means the world to our staff,” said LewisGale spokeswoman Linda Scarborough. “They’re so busy, and they don’t have time to take a minute to go to the cafeteria or even to get something quick and easy like a bag of chips.”
Last week, the hospital announced that a small number of employees had tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to one of two patients who had the disease. That led to testing of more staffers who might have been in harm’s way and additional safeguards at LewisGale.
“When you go to the hospitals, you can sense they’re inundated,” Hamill said.
“A good hot meal, on the house so to speak, can mean a lot to a person who’s having a tough day.”
Since Hamill began asking for donations on Facebook, he’s received about $5,000, enough to cover the costs of preparing the meals while also keeping his kitchen staff on the job in the otherwise shuttered restaurant.
He was amazed that so many people were willing to give during the financial freefall that came with business closures, stay-at-home orders and limits on public gatherings.
“I was going to be asking people for money when they were losing their jobs, their business, and everything was in chaos,” he said. “That certainly crossed my mind.”
But the generosity he found also extended to other causes championed by #roanokestrong, which was the idea of Travis Powell, co-owner of Valley iRepair, a Roanoke cellphone service shop.
In the early days of the outbreak, Powell shut down his business and told his employees to go home and stay there.
“I went home and I kind of felt really weird,” he said. “I wanted to do something to help other people, but I was staying at home.”
It was during a text conversation with a friend, Dustin Eshelman, that he decided to give $250 to her business, Sweet Donkey Coffee Shop, which was struggling at the time.
While some of the money could go to the shop, Powell wanted the rest to pay for free coffee to any customer whose job put them at risk of acquiring COVID-19 — grocery workers, delivery drivers, health care staffers, police and firefighters, paramedics and the like.
“You’re helping a business stay alive, but you’re also saying thank you to someone who probably doesn’t get thanked a lot,” Powell said.
Eshelman recalled Powell saying, “I really want something like this to spread like wildfire.”
So using the #roanokestrong hashtag, Eshelman began to seek donations on social media.
“Within 24 hours, I had multiple businesses and individuals wanting to jump on the bandwagon,” she said. About $1,500 came in, while other businesses started their own campaigns tagged to #roanokestrong.
“More than anything, it’s been amazing to see how the community wants to support us,” Eshelman said. “People want the small businesses to stay and to survive.”
At Sweet Donkey, it didn’t take long for the word to spread to nearby Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and other parts of the health care complex in South Roanoke.
“I think it’s wonderful,” said Susan Church, a registered nurse who stopped by Thursday to order a mint chocolate chip frappe. Co-workers “were like, go to Sweet Donkey because they’re giving it away,” she said.
But the gift is well deserved, Eshelman said.
“We’re incredibly grateful for anyone putting their health at risk for our community,” she said.
While #roanokestrong is “nothing more than a hashtag at the end of the day,” Powell said, it has come to represent something much bigger.
“We don’t own it. The community owns it. Roanokestrong created itself because of the strength of the community,” Powell said.
“It’s not about anything other than helping each other. Period.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.