Readings have fallen in Roanoke during the COVID-19 pandemic for a number of harmful air pollutants, the likely result of people driving less during the pandemic and of seasonal trends, including rain.
The change is not as visually dramatic as in parts of India and the U.S., such as Los Angeles, which have been appeared in stunning before-and-after photos. That’s because the air in the Roanoke region was already often quite clear. But there’s no mistaking what the sensors have been saying about the area since mid-March, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
“We went from having good air to even better air,” said Dan Salkovitz, a meteorologist who monitors air pollution at the agency.
Salkovitz chalked up the reduction in part to a decline in vehicle emissions. For example, traffic on southbound Interstate 581 has fallen from 30,000 to 35,000 daily vehicles to about 20,000 daily vehicles since efforts began to control the virus pandemic, according to Virginia Department of Transportation data. The reduction is primarily among passenger vehicles, he said.
On the other hand, natural forces are also contributing. Weather patterns that dominate at this time of year also lower pollution, he said.
Environmental advocate Diana Christopulos can see a difference. While she does not discount the temporary effects of the lockdown, “I think a lot of that’s been the rain,” she said. “I can see the backside of McAfee [Knob] from our house. On good visibility days, I can see the power line that runs on the backside of McAfee. On hazy days, I can’t see it. Yes, it’s been really clear.”
Assuming COVID-19 restrictions continue to be relaxed, the reduction in highway travel is likely to wane.
Jeremy Holmes, who directs the alternative transportation program Ride Solutions, argues that a portion of the savings in miles driven could continue.
“More businesses are seeing the benefits of teleworking and that kind of travel benefit may be sustainable. If we can see this positive air quality impact and the associated health and environmental impacts, I certainly hope there is an opportunity to maintain some of these benefits,” he said.
Sanovitz thinks the region has made strides.
“There has not been a bad air day for ozone since 2012, compared to 45 days in 1998 (and even a code purple day that year). The improvement is due to more stringent pollution limits, better pollution control technologies, more energy efficient vehicles, cleaner fuels, ridesharing and alternative transportation to reduce air pollution,” he said by email.
Christopulos, who once led a local air quality and asthma-control coalition that shut down, argues for a greater effort to develop and use cleaner sources of energy.
“A huge untapped opportunity for us is solar energy,” she said, calling for builders of new structures to equip them with panels.
Regulators rated Roanoke’s air as “good” for the 139th time this year on May 25, the 146th day of 2020. That was an improvement over Roanoke’s five-year average for May 25 of 124 good air days.
A good air day is one in which the Air Quality Index of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reads 50 or less. The EPA assigns a single daily score of 0-500 computed from ozone, particle pollution, carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide readings. A score under 50 means good air quality with little or no potential for negative health effects.
The rise from 124 days to 139 days is about 12%.
Some of the data was collected at Herman L. Horn Elementary School in Vinton, site of an air pollution monitoring station.
One sensor captured up to 40% less nitrogen dioxide between March 14 and May 20 than the average for that date range for 2016 to 2019, according to hourly readings provided by Salkovitz.
Nitrogen dioxide is a respiratory irritant that comes from emissions from cars, trucks and buses, power plants and off-road equipment.
The temporary closure of the school eliminated traffic from buses and private vehicles ferrying children to and from school right past the sensor, Salkovitz said.
