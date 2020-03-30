The shuttered Earth Fare in Roanoke’s Ivy Market shopping center is set to be revived and reopened.
The Asheville-based specialty grocer announced in February that it would close all its locations and filed for bankruptcy.
But a group with ties to Earth Fare purchased leases for a handful of stores, including the location in Roanoke, out of bankruptcy. The group also bought the Earth Fare name and intellectual property.
Court documents show the group of buyers, DJ3 Delaware LLC, bid $300,000 for the Roanoke store lease and equipment.
Randy Talley, who served as Earth Fare’s president in the 1990s, and Bethany Turon, who was a senior vice president for human resources and organizational strategy with the company, teamed up to bring the grocer back to life.
Dennis Hulsing, a health club owner who was a frequent Earth Fare shopper, is the primary investor, Talley said. He is listed as the president of DJ3 Delaware in court documents.
When Earth Fare advocates came together, Turon said, it was “almost like the heart and soul of Earth Fare woke up.”
The group has announced that it will reopen five stores. In addition to the Roanoke location, Turon said, they also plan to revive stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.
Timelines are still being finalized, Turon said, but they hope to reopen the Roanoke store in June. They’d also like to bring back former employees.
“We want to give them their home back as soon as possible, too,” she said.
The Roanoke location was of interest because of its integral role in the community, which Turon credited the store manager with developing. She said it was also one of the “busiest stores in the network.”
“All of that investment that the community had made in Earth Fare is really at the end of the day what allowed it to stay open and made it one of the top locations for us to save,” Turon said.
Talley also noted that Roanoke is a community hungry for healthy food options, which aligns with Earth Fare’s identity.
When the Roanoke store reopens, Talley said, it will have a strong focus on organic and local produce. The goal is to have the best produce department in town.
Additionally, the group wants to bring Earth Fare’s prices down and make them more consistent.
“That really helps us to live up to our current tagline: Healthy food for everyone,” Talley said.
King Offutt, president of BC Wood Properties, which owns Ivy Market, said the company was thrilled to learn Earth Fare would reopen, noting it was a great fit for the shopping center, which has other health-conscious tenants like CoreLife Eatery.
“Hopefully it’s going to reopen even better with more passion,” he said.
The closure of the store came as a surprise to the shopping center’s owners. Offutt, who said he has reviewed sales data, indicated that the Roanoke store was a top performer for the grocery chain.
Offutt said he was excited to have the group, which “was heavily involved in earlier iterations of Earth Fare,” behind the revival.
“They are highly motivated and excited about the opportunity and very experienced in the grocery business,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Yay! It can't happen too soon. I sincerely hope that all of the "old" employees will be returning also. I have missed both the store and the wonderful staff.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.