The mood in Roanoke General District civil court on May 19 had an air of apprehension.
It was only the second day back after COVID-19 had prompted courts to largely shut down for two months, but it was the first day since the economy began its dramatic decline that a judge in the city would hear eviction claims. Although the statewide judicial emergency, declared March 16, had put a hard pause on evictions, the civil docket for May 19 showed nearly 69 unlawful detainer suits pending.
Measures do remain in place across Virginia to restrict evictions, and to protect tenants, homeowners and landlords negatively affected by COVID-19. But when the rent’s overdue, nothing is necessarily a given. Just that morning, the Lynchburg News & Advance reported that 36 eviction writs had been issued by a judge in that city the day before.
By contrast, however, Roanoke’s first evictions session in weeks proved anticlimactic: Most of the nearly six dozen cases were delayed or dismissed. Defendants simply affirmed, under oath, that their income had been hurt by the pandemic and got a two-month continuance. A collection agent with a tall stack of cases couldn’t say whether the properties he represented had federally-backed mortgages, and so was unable to proceed on them. In one matter that did go forward, a tenant wearing a workshirt and a sheepish face, put $300 cash into an agent’s bare hand and was told that roughly 20% of his payment would go toward costs and late fees.
“The dread is still there, but things have been relatively calm,” said Mona Raza, an attorney with the Legal Aid Society of the Roanoke Valley who specializes in housing issues. “We have not seen the illegal lockouts we were expecting during the court shutdown, and ... there was not a deluge of evictions.”
For now, as with much else amid the pandemic, those matters are in a holding pattern.
Earlier this month, Roanoke’s General District Court clerk said nearly 200 unlawful detainer lawsuits were filed after the judicial emergency began, but he was not able on Friday to give an updated total or to immediately confirm if any writs of eviction have been issued. Regardless, according to Maj. David Bell, the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office has put a moratorium on serving such writs at least through June 10.
Claims numbers elsewhere remain similarly sparse.
Gretchen Preston, clerk of Roanoke County General District Court, said her office has seen just 12 unlawful detainers filed between March 16 and this week, and has issued just two writs of eviction in that time.
After the judicial emergency was announced, Salem’s General District Court declined to accept unlawful detainer suits outright, according to Clerk Brandy Duncan. Since May 18, the court has received and processed 14 suits — now with tentative court dates in mid- to late June — and has gotten no eviction writs at all, Duncan said.
Franklin County General District Court’s docket has seen sparse activity of late, even since the relaxing of emergency restrictions, but a string of tenant-related cases recently slated for June 5 has been continued across the board for an additional two weeks.
It’s unclear, however, exactly what effect postponements will have as tenants and landlords alike remain unable to draw income.
“These delays might help these people if the economy and the job market improve,” Raza said. “But if the situation remains dire, the continuances and delays in evictions won’t help ... unless there is some source of funding or bailout that will help catch them up.
“If they remain unemployed, what happens next month?”
In the meantime, a new state law offers tenants a 60-day extension on their court cases if they affirm their income was hampered by COVID-19; it also offers consideration for home owners and landlords affected by the pandemic. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy Security Act (CARES Act) provides further protections for residents of federally subsidized housing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.