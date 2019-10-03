ROANOKE

Press building under contract, signs say

An undisclosed buyer has surfaced for the former Roanoke Times production building at the southeast corner of Salem and Second streets in downtown Roanoke.

Waldvogel Commercial Properties, which is handling the sale of the multistory structure for The Roanoke Times, posted signs on the building this week stating that it was under contract. Waldvogel declined to identify the prospective purchaser.

The property, across Second Street from the main offices of The Roanoke Times, housed a new press and newsprint handling facilities under a project launched in 2003. Two years ago, the newspaper shuttered its press operations there and moved its printing to Lynchburg, putting the building up for sale.

Get business news delivered straight to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Load comments