ROANOKE
Press building under contract, signs say
An undisclosed buyer has surfaced for the former Roanoke Times production building at the southeast corner of Salem and Second streets in downtown Roanoke.
Waldvogel Commercial Properties, which is handling the sale of the multistory structure for The Roanoke Times, posted signs on the building this week stating that it was under contract. Waldvogel declined to identify the prospective purchaser.
The property, across Second Street from the main offices of The Roanoke Times, housed a new press and newsprint handling facilities under a project launched in 2003. Two years ago, the newspaper shuttered its press operations there and moved its printing to Lynchburg, putting the building up for sale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.