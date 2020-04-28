Journalists and other news staff at The Roanoke Times have voted 47-3 to form a union in a certification election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board.
The Timesland News Guild will be represented through the Washington-Baltimore News Guild Local 32035 of The NewsGuild, part of the Communication Workers of America. The NLRB began mailing ballots April 10 to Roanoke Times newsroom employees who qualified for guild membership; ballots were counted Tuesday at the NLRB regional office in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The vote also includes the Laker Weekly, which is available in the Smith Mountain Lake area.
“Today, The Roanoke Times newsroom stood up, not just for each other, but for our readers,” said Tonia Moxley, a longtime reporter at the paper, in a news release from the Timesland News Guild. “Coming together as Timesland News Guild will finally give us a voice in the decisions that affect one of our most important community institutions: local news.”
The Roanoke Times is owned by Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises, Inc., which owns and operates 77 daily newspapers including nine other dailies in Virginia. Lee purchased the Roanoke paper, along with 29 others, in a deal that closed last month.
Lee Enterprises declined to comment.
Unionizing efforts have been rare in the Roanoke Valley in recent years. In January, employees of Durham School Services, which operates the city’s school buses, rejected an attempt to unionize. Mike Mays, president of the Western Virginia Area Labor Federation, said at the time that the last Roanoke-area workplace he could recall joining a union was Virginia Transformer in 1999.
Well done, and I hope it does really help the staff!
