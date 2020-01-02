Budget Signs of Roanoke has been fined $15,000 by state regulators for improperly disposing of spent fluorescent light bulbs. The company was also ordered to examine its storage and treatment site for possible environmental damage.
Old and damaged fluorescent lamps and neon tubes used to illuminate signs, some of which contained mercury, were crushed prior to disposal, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
At the time of an October 2017 inspection, Budget Signs did not have a permit for the storage and treatment of hazardous waste at its facility at 3148 Williamson Road, DEQ stated in an agreement recently reached with the company.
Initial tests showed no harm to the environment or public health, said Jerry Ford, a DEQ senior enforcement specialist.
However, the company agreed to conduct a more detailed analysis of its site by March 1 to determine if any additional cleanup is needed.
Budget Signs owner Don Smith said that the crushed lights were held in self-contained units before disposal, and that the company did not realize it was violating environmental regulations.
“There was nothing negligent in what we were doing,” Smith said.
As part of a consent order recently posted to DEQ’s website, Budget Signs will be allowed to pay the civil penalty of $15,000 in quarterly installments through the end of 2022.
At the time of the DEQ inspection, the old lighting was kept outdoors on a metal rack before it was crushed and disposed of. “The spent lamps and neon tubes are exposed to the environment and are not stored in a manner to prevent a release or breakage,” the consent order stated.
The inspection also found other violations, including the improper transfer of the lighting to the company site, a failure to keep records of shipments, and a lack of hazardous waste determinations for several items used in the disposal process.
