The shuttered Earth Fare in Roanoke’s Ivy Market shopping center is set to be revived and reopened.
The Asheville-based specialty grocer announced in February that it would close all its locations and filed for bankruptcy.
But a group of investors “involved in earlier iterations of Earth Fare” has purchased leases for a handful of stores, including the location in Roanoke, out of bankruptcy, said King Offutt, president of BC Wood Properties, which owns Ivy Market.
The group also bought the Earth Fare name and intellectual property, he said.
“They are highly motivated and excited about the opportunity and very experienced in the grocery business,” Offutt said of the buyers.
The closure of the Roanoke Earth Fare came as a surprise to the shopping center’s owners. Offutt, who said he has reviewed sales data, indicated that the Roanoke store was a top performer for the grocery chain.
Bankruptcy filings revealed that some landlords had not been paid rent leading up to the store closures, Offutt said, but that was not the case at Ivy Market, where the grocer remained current on its rent.
Offutt said BC Wood Properties will be thrilled to have Earth Fare reopen at Ivy Market, noting it was a great fit for the shopping center, which has other health-conscious tenants like CoreLife Eatery.
“Hopefully it’s going to reopen even better with more passion,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.