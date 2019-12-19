Community Inn, a Grandin Village institution that has been closed since an Easter weekend fire, reopened Thursday.
Co-owner Mont Morrow said the restaurant, known to regulars as the CI, opened its doors just after 11 a.m. Before they'd even had a chance to post on Facebook, customers appeared.
When people walking and driving by saw that the plastic at the front of the building had been removed, Morrow said, they abandoned their plans to instead visit Community Inn.
A mirror on the wall read: "Welcome home. Thank you for all the support! We have missed you!"
The April two-alarm fire was kindled by improperly discarded smoking materials. On the Rise, a bakery next door to the CI, was also shuttered by the fire. It reopened last month.
The damage to Community Inn was extensive, prompting major renovations.
There's all new custom cabinetry behind the bar and exposed brick along the wall. The same top was used for the bar but the base, made from wood from Black Dog Salvage, is new. The bathrooms are now ADA-compliant, Morrow said.
Though the work took much longer than anticipated — Community Inn reopened almost exactly eight months after the fire — Morrow said he's happy with the way everything turned out.
Perhaps the biggest change is that smoking is no longer permitted, and the space is no longer divided into smoking and non-smoking areas.
Despite the obvious upgrade to the decor, the restaurant should feel familiar to regulars.
"It feels different, but it feels the same," Morrow said, noting that same sentiment was expressed by several patrons Thursday.
Morrow said all but one of the CI's employees returned to work. During the eight months the restaurant was closed, employees filled in at different places, like the nearby Village Grill.
Word of Community Inn's reopening traveled quickly, Morrow observed. By about 2:30 p.m. he estimated 40-some people had come in to eat. When the news was finally shared on the business' Facebook page, it quickly garnered hundreds of likes.
When a group of customers ordered a round of beers, their server delivered them with a "welcome back" and a hug.
Almost all the faces populating the booths and bar Thursday were familiar to Morrow, whose family has owned the restaurant since the 1970s. Morrow said the outpouring of support from the community made him feel "grateful and amazed."
