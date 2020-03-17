Roanoke businesses are responding to calls for social distancing amid growing concern about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Restaurants, gyms, salons and retail stores are ending dining room service, shifting delivery models, scaling back hours or closing altogether. Though they recognize the need to take precautions to stymie the spread of COVID-19, many have said they are also worried that the adjustments will hurt their businesses and employees.
Gov. Ralph Northam mandated Tuesday that all restaurants, fitness centers and theaters reduce their capacity to 10 patrons, or close. But he encouraged restaurants to continue with carryout or other to-go options.
While bars and restaurants have been shut down in other states, Northam said during a Tuesday news conference he hesitated to do that, given that 45% of Virginians rely on restaurants for their meals.
The public health emergency order states that those who do not comply may have their operation permits suspended or face misdemeanor charges.
A number of restaurants in the valley are shifting to takeout and delivery only. Some shared plans to do so prior to the governor’s mandate.
The owners of Lucky, Fortunato and Stellina in downtown Roanoke announced Monday that they would close in-person dining operations for the foreseeable future. Lucky and Fortunato will offer to-go options while Stellina, a speakeasy-style bar, will be transformed into a wine and beer bodega.
“Neither one of our restaurants is set up for that, so it’s kind of a big transition for us because we’re essentially fine dining and a nice bar atmosphere,” said J.P. Powell, one of the owners.
He hopes to have takeout up and running by the end of the week. He said he also would like the bodega in Stellina to offer fresh pasta and sauces.
Powell said the owners are most concerned about their employees. It seems unlikely the restaurants will have the same staffing needs while operating at this capacity.
“Our main goal is to keep the businesses open and to take care of our employees the best way we can and really survive,” Powell said.
He encouraged everyone to take precautions like social distancing seriously so restaurants can reopen sooner rather than later.
Stan Seymour, owner of six Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits franchises in Roanoke, said the fast-food chain decided Monday that it would close all dining rooms effective Wednesday. The Roanoke locations will continue offering drive-through service.
Though business was already slow, Seymour said he expects the closure of the dining rooms will impact the loyal customers who regularly meet friends for breakfast at the restaurants.
Sweet Donkey Coffee House has started using an app called Cloosiv designed specifically for coffee shops. Customers place their orders and pay through the app, then pick them up at the South Roanoke shop, minimizing customer-employee contact.
Dustin Eshelman, one of Sweet Donkey’s owners, said the shop had been interested in using the app for a while but was motivated to get it up and running after realizing the shop might be ordered to move to takeout service only.
Eshelman said she wants to avoid shutting down Sweet Donkey if possible, though the shop has reduced its hours.
“We want to do everything we can to not close our doors, obviously, first for our staff and second for the ramifications for our business,” she said.
Eshelman urged everyone to support small businesses if they can. In Sweet Donkey’s case, the best way to do so is by ordering through the app or buying gift cards to use later, she said.
Takeout, delivery and curbside pickup aren’t just for restaurants. Book No Further has begun offering those same services.
Doloris Vest, who owns the downtown Roanoke bookstore, said she did these things unofficially before, often to assist older customers confined to their homes. But as concerns about the coronavirus mounted, she decided to open it up to all customers.
Though business typically starts to pick up in March, Vest said that hasn’t happened this year. She’s hopeful that allowing customers to order online and choose how they’d like to receive their book will change that.
As people practice social distancing, it’s likely that many will be in search of a good book.
“You can only watch so much Netflix,” Vest said.
Some gyms had announced closures prior to Northam’s mandate on Tuesday, striving to abide by recommendations to avoid large group gatherings.
CrossFit Unwritten in Salem announced to its 160 members Sunday that it would close for at least two weeks. Owner Regina Lograsso said she made the difficult decision after consulting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website and speaking with medical professionals.
“We are part of a health and wellness industry, and if I didn’t take this seriously I wouldn’t be doing my due diligence as a CrossFit owner, as a head coach,” she said.
While the gym is closed, Lograsso said, CrossFit Unwritten is offering videos for at-home workouts and is loaning out its equipment. Members will maintain their strong sense of community through social media as well.
“I’m hoping that we weather through this and there’s still a CrossFit gym for our members to come to at the other end,” Lograsso said.
The closure means the employees will not be paid, but Lograsso said they all have other full-time jobs, although she doesn't.
River Rock Climbing in Wasena followed suit on Monday.
Jared Rigby, general manager, said input from the gym’s clientele leading up to the decision was mixed. While some members were grateful to be able to continue climbing, others told him they planned to practice social distancing and stay away from the facility even if it didn’t close.
River Rock plans to credit its members for the time lost to the gym closure, though Rigby said some people have urged the gym to use the money to support its staff. He said memberships make up about two-thirds of the gym’s monthly income.
“If we decide not to bill members while they don’t have access to the facility, that’s going to be a big hit for us,” Rigby said.
The gym plans to continue paying its employees for as long as possible, he said.
“Luckily our business is blessed in the fact that we have some emergency funds saved up for instances like this,” Rigby said. “I never thought it would be used for a pandemic. I thought it would be used for replacing an air conditioning unit or gym flooring.”
The YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge plans to close all five of its locations starting Wednesday, according to Brittany Madonna, vice president of marketing and communications. It marked an escalation in the wellness organization’s response, as it had previously planned only to cancel group exercise classes.
Salons and spas are also taking precautions.
Laurel Hill Salon in the Cave Spring area advised customers Monday that it would have no more than 10 people in the salon at the same time. Stylists have rearranged their schedules so a maximum of three work at a time, said owner Julie Roach.
So far, few clients have canceled appointments. But Roach said she expects that to change.
“At some point hair is not going to be important and neither are the bills,” she said. “Health is going to be more important.”
The Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center is offering its clients remote advising sessions and is monitoring the news about disaster assistance loans for small businesses.
Amanda Forrester, director of the center, said the impact on restaurants seems particularly great. Some told her they had seen business fall by 30% so far and were preparing for an 80% drop.
Businesses are getting creative and responding well to the situation, Forrester said, but owners are of course concerned about the financial fallout.
“So many of our small businesses live week to week, month to month, just like so many Americans do,” Forrester said. “So it’s tough on them.”
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced last week that it would offer disaster assistance loans, which Forrester said was good news. But there’s no information yet about which businesses would qualify and she said funds have not yet been released in Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.