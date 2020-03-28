Restaurants, hotels and nonessential businesses such as clothing stores that depend on face-to-face contact will probably eliminate thousands of jobs in the Roanoke metropolitan area during the partial halt in human contact that has seized the region and its economy, an economist said.
But if social distancing measures placed into statewide effect through April 23 work as expected, the local economy could begin to recover during May and June, Christine Chmura said.
“We’re looking for a sharp and short decline in the economy,” Chmura said.
The Richmond-based economist predicted that the Roanoke metropolitan statistical area — which is composed of Botetourt, Craig, Franklin and Roanoke counties and the cities of Roanoke and Salem — will experience a temporary loss of 19,133 jobs. That represents about 12% of the total job supply, which had been rising at a strong clip last year.
The growing local economy was reflected in January’s low jobless rate of 3.1%.
The unwelcome news is that unemployment could hit 15% in April, Chmura said.
John Hull, director of market intelligence at the Roanoke Regional Partnership, watched the job supply grow last year. That pattern now appears lost for at least the near future. He said he would find it hard to predict how or when the economy will rebound because of the lack of information about the length and severity of the public health crisis and government policy responses to it.
“There’s a lot of fear, certainly, and I would count myself among those,” Hull said.
Chmura, CEO of Chmura Economics & Analytics, last week said the strict rules issued by Gov. Ralph Northam weigh in favor of a quicker return to growth. “The expectation is that with less people in the public and keeping the social distancing, that the virus will pass, that less people will end up with the virus and presumably will be able to get back to work more quickly. ... We’re thinking a May-June time frame when the economy starts to grow again based on this scenario,” she said.
Here’s how she broke down the metro job loss by economic sector: The predicted sector that includes restaurants, hotels and motels, 10,690 positions; the retail sector that is nonessential in this environment — such as clothing stores, sporting goods stores, bookstores and furniture stores — 6,453 positions; and the sector that includes theaters, concert halls, museums and leisure ventures, 1,990 positions.
Some other industries could remain stable: professional services, finance, insurance and government — because many workers can do their jobs from home — as well as manufacturing, construction, utilities and health care, Chmura said.
The economic damage across the country will depend on each metro area’s industrial profile, specifically whether it is heavily dependent on a few industries or diverse like that of the Roanoke Valley. The COVID-19 Economic Vulnerability Index released by the Chmura firm set the average vulnerability at a score of 100 representing the average job loss expected in the United States. The jobs lost were assumed to be empty for the length of the crisis.
A score higher than 100 indicates above-average economic vulnerability as in, say, casino-dependent Atlantic City, New Jersey. Its score of 193 means the virus-driven economic effects will hit there about twice as hard as they hit the nation as a whole.
The Roanoke metro scored 97, meaning the effects will be about the same in the Roanoke region as in the nation as a whole, though a tad less. Its ranking was in the bottom third — in the third of the areas least exposed. The Blacksburg metro scored 105.
The effects of the railroad
In the months leading up to the worsening virus outbreak, Roanoke reeled from news of another round of job losses announced by Norfolk Southern. The railroad’s pullback in the Roanoke area, underway for years, had been cited as one reason for regional economic sluggishness.
But job growth in other industries appeared to be a significant trend, even a counterweight to the cuts. Between December 2018 and December 2019, the Roanoke metro posted a net increase of 3,300 jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. At 2%, it was the largest one-year gain on a percentage basis since the Great Recession.
“The Roanoke metro economy is beginning to overcome some of the challenges experienced in the wake of Norfolk Southern [office] closure and some of the other layoffs that weighed on growth in the last few years,” Hull said in a January email.
The latest cuts at the railroad involved the historic locomotive shop on Campbell Avenue in Roanoke, a former steam engine factory that most recently was used to overhaul and rebuild locomotives. It will close this spring after 136 years, according to a February announcement. To stay employed, 85 mechanical employees affected were told they would have to relocate to what will become the company’s single remaining heavy-duty locomotive shop: the Juniata Locomotive Shop in Altoona, Pennsylvania. The railroad also said it will eliminate 19 clerical positions in Roanoke.
When coal was a significant and growing source of company revenue and profit, the railroad based major operations in Roanoke for good reasons, said Bill Bales, a former Norfolk Southern Corp. coal marketing executive who was based in Roanoke.
“The coal industry was about 100 miles away and those were our major customers right there,” he said. But electrical generation with coal, especially Eastern coal, has declined for environmental reasons and because of the availability of natural gas. The railroad last year pulled only about half as much coal as in 2008.
Norfolk Southern has been making a strategic shift to drive down expenses as a percentage of sales. It appears to be working. NS posted a 2019 profit of $2.7 billion. That set an annual earnings record except for 2017, when the Trump tax cut skewed corporate profits wildly higher for a single year. The railroad’s stock closed near $215 at the end of January, having broken $100 in 2016, before falling as markets crashed over the virus outbreak.
From Fifth Street downtown, it’s possible to see the effects of another strategy: to operate fewer, heavier trains. An estimated 200 to 250 locomotives sit in a rail yard between Fifth and 10th streets. The railroad is using the site to help attain a long-range goal to cut 500 locomotives out of a total fleet of 4,100 it owned in early 2019. They could return to service to handle spikes in freight volume, but they could also be sold or scrapped, according to an email from NS public relations.
To labor officials, the parked machines symbolize weakening employment prospects.
“The less locomotives they need, the less people,” said Shannon Spotswood, a union official. “It’s worrisome.”
Roanoke did have the room. “Some of these other yards are just too busy to hold all these locomotives,” Spotswood said.
The landscape has changed in other ways, too. In 1992, Norfolk Southern built an office tower at 110 Franklin Road that was initially filled with 1,000 people. They had come from the company’s General Office Building-North and General Office Building-South on north Jefferson Street, which were aging. In 2015, NS closed its office tower, which by then held about 500 workers. Some relocated to the headquarters in Norfolk, others to a regional office in Atlanta.
The building sat vacant. Then, private investors bought the tower for $10 million in late 2016 and have leased space to multiple companies. An estimated 350 people work in the building now, said Barry Ward, a vice president at Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, a commercial real estate firm in Roanoke. “We’re north of 50% occupancy,” he said.
The railroad still bases its Pocahontas Division on Kimball Avenue near downtown. The division comprises 2,581 route miles including almost everything in the NS track network in Virginia and West Virginia. Norfolk Southern also operates approximately 40 daily trains through Roanoke, a spokeswoman said.
The company hasn’t attributed the cuts to any particular concerns about Roanoke but to business needs. NS has curtailed operations in other locations, as have other railroads. Railroad employment nationwide fell by 20,000 positions last year, or about 10% of the total, according to labor statistics.
This is part of a larger transformation. Before the 1990s, the region’s economy was based on the railroad, traditional manufacturing and resource extraction, according to the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, a document used to obtain grants from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Since the 1990s, health care-related services became the largest employment sector, with hospitals, medical offices and other health care groups providing 15% of the region’s jobs. The region built an environment in which people can start technology-based companies. And tourism has generated $850 million in revenue in the Roanoke Valley in 2018, according to the Virginia Tourism Corp.
Jobs increase
The Roanoke region has for years performed poorly on a government measure of economic strength: the regional gross domestic product, which estimates the value of economic activity.
The combined GDP of the Roanoke-Blacksburg region dropped 1% between 2007, the year the recession started, and 2017, according to inflation-adjusted data.
But the measure swung to a small positive for 2018, according to federal statistics. The next time the once-a-year local GDP report comes out, this December, it will capture last year’s job growth. But the picture will be incomplete until the regional gross domestic product report for 2020 comes out in December 2021.
There were a dozen job and investment announcements in 2018, three in 2019 and two already this year, according to the partnership’s listings of company expansion and location decisions. Not all of the jobs that have been announced have actually been created and filled yet, Hull said.
Of the 3,300 new jobs entered onto the rolls last year, 1,400 were in manufacturing.
Empire Bakery in Rocky Mount hired 40 people last year and said before the virus outbreak in the United States that it expected to add a like number this year, following a $10.2 million factory expansion. The company buys baked goods and icing and puts them together according to customer specifications. It sells to Kroger and Food Lion, among other retailers.
One reason for expanding is that stores have been having a hard time finding cake decorators. Empire, which trains its own decorators, operates nine lines on which employees apply a base icing, smooth it and hand-decorate cakes.
Empire’s customers are selling slightly more goods. “I wouldn’t say it’s a huge increase but it is up,” said Todd Lockhart, general manager, in an interview before the public health crisis began locally.
Mack Trucks said before the virus hit that it employed about 60 people at the site of a $13 million truck factory in Roanoke County that was announced in late January. The company was readying the plant to begin production of medium-duty trucks, a new line for the Volvo-owned company. Production was scheduled to begin in July. Employment will grow to 250, the company had predicted.
