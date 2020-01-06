A Roanoke lawyer has been appointed to the No. 2 position in the Virginia attorney general’s office.

Erin Ashwell will serve as chief deputy attorney general effective Feb. 10, Attorney General Mark Herring announced Monday.

For the past 10 years, Ashwell has been an attorney for the Roanoke law firm of Woods Rogers. She has specialized in civil litigation and appeals, which has included lawsuits in federal court against the organizers of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

Prior to that, she worked as a clerk for U.S. District Court Judge Michael Urbanski and as a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice.

A native of Bedford County, Ashwell received her bachelor’s and law degrees from Harvard University.

Herring appointed Ashwell to succeed Cynthia Hudson, who is stepping down after six years as chief deputy attorney general.

The job includes managing the daily legal operations of the office and supervising its five divisions.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

