At the Scherer house in Roanoke’s Grandin Village, the refrigerator is always stocked with hot sauce.
When he travels, Ryan Scherer makes it a point to seek out locally made hot sauces to test how they stand up against his own. He’s probably sampled 100 different kinds. But in his estimation, none can beat the hot sauces from his Zen Pepper Co.
“We like our hot sauce the best,” he said. “We really do.”
Ryan, 33, and his wife Chrissi, 34, own the small-batch craft hot sauce business Zen Pepper Co. It’s a side gig for the Scherers, who both work at Allstate.
Entrepreneurial incubators at the Catawba Sustainability Center and the Local Environmental Agricultural Project (LEAP) Kitchen have helped the Roanokers launch their small agricultural business.
The endeavor began in 2013, when Ryan Scherer started growing produce at the Catawba Sustainability Center, a 377-acre farm owned by Virginia Tech. In 2016, the Scherers began selling their products at local farmers markets.
Now, they’re focused primarily on retail. Zen Pepper Co. hot sauces are sold at the Roanoke Natural Foods Co-Op locations in downtown Roanoke and Grandin Village, at Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar, on Brambleton Avenue and at Farmburguesa in Vinton. They also are available online.
Though the business is growing — online orders have come in from California and New York — remaining true to Zen Pepper Co.’s local roots is important to the couple.
“I got into this because of the agriculture part — that’s really what I care about,” Ryan Scherer said. “People always ask me, ‘Are you going to find somebody else to grow the peppers eventually?’ And the answer for me is no.”
The Scherers like to describe their business as “from seed to sauce,” demonstrating that they are involved in each step of the process, from growing the peppers to bottling the finished sauce. It’s all local and within their control.
Ryan Scherer said the couple could be described as environmentalists, and sustainability is one of the company’s core values. The Scherers said they use all organic practices, though they do not hold the official certification.
They truly do begin with seeds, grown under lights in the Scherer home in late March. The plants are ready to be transferred to the ground at Catawba on Mother’s Day weekend. A drip irrigation system waters the plants until the harvest, which typically starts in August. Then the couple begins making the sauce in the LEAP Kitchen in Roanoke’s West End neighborhood, usually through November.
This year, Ryan Scherer started with about 700 pepper plants of four different varieties: poblano, jalapeno, Maule’s red hot and habanero. He estimated each plant results in roughly 15 to 20 bottles of hot sauce. It takes more peppers to make Zen Pepper Co. hot sauce than most, he said, which is why it’s thicker than some others.
Scherer said it took a while to figure out the best way to grow peppers in Virginia, where there’s more rainfall and a shorter growing season than in other parts of the country where peppers are grown, and to standardize the hot sauce recipes. The farmers markets were a great place to experiment, he said, because there are fewer regulations on acidified foods sold there versus in retail stores.
Zen Pepper Co. currently offers three signature hot sauces: fire-roasted poblano, garlic sriracha and ginger habanero. The focus is on flavor over heat, he said.
The Scherers are part of the Catawba Sustainability Center’s small farm incubator program, which is designed to help young and beginning farmers clear one of the biggest hurdles to starting an agriculture business: securing the land.
The center helps prep the land, provides access to equipment and even assists with a business plan, said manager Adam Taylor. As a trained agriculturalist, he can also help farmers deal with diseases or pests.
“All we ask you to do is to come plant, maintain and harvest and we take care of about everything else,” Taylor said.
The center charges $150 per quarter acre of land per year, Taylor said.
The Scherers are the longest-tenured participants in the incubator program, Taylor said. They’ve actually been at the farm longer than he has.
Taylor praised the vertical integration aspect of the Zen Pepper Co. operation. It’s a unique model that he expects more agricultural entrepreneurs to adopt. Today, it’s not easy to make a living growing produce and selling it at a market. Value-added products like the hot sauces are more lucrative, Taylor said.
Organic peppers sold directly to consumers might go for $2 or $2.50 a pound, he said. But a 5-ounce bottle of hot sauce goes for $7.99 — and the Scherers said each bottle contains 50-some grams of pepper.
“As far as the simple value of that pepper and the dollars you make off it in the end, it’s a no-brainer,” Taylor said.
Zen Pepper Co. is a “perfect example” of the kind of company the LEAP Kitchen, a food business incubator that opened in 2016, was created to support, said manager Ned Savage.
“People who are doing kind of the agricultural side of things, but making value-added products from what they are growing and producing,” he said.
The kitchen’s goal is to eliminate barriers for small and beginning food businesses. Among the greatest is securing a commercial kitchen that meets regulatory requirements, Savage said. A $100 annual membership gives businesses access to the kitchen, which they can reserve for $20 an hour.
The kitchen has about 40 members, Savage said, but few actually grow the ingredients for the food they process or cook there like the Scherers.
“Not very many of our members are actually growers as well as processors,” he said. “So they are unique in that respect.”
Chrissi Scherer said she wants people to know that Roanoke has the tools to help budding entrepreneurs start their businesses. The Catawba Sustainability Center and the LEAP Kitchen are a big part of the hot sauce company’s story.
“Something like this is possible,” Ryan Scherer said. “I think for a lot of people it seems out of reach — the cost of building a commercial kitchen or the cost of buying land.”
Eventually, Chrissi Scherer said, the couple probably will do those things. But the husband-and-wife team is grateful they didn’t have to take such big leaps right away.
“This has really enabled us to be able to figure out how to do things most efficiently and figure out what we’re doing before we make a big investment,” Chrissi Scherer said.
Though Zen Pepper Co. was born from an interest in gardening that Ryan Scherer developed in college, the couple has since learned there’s a large craft hot sauce community, a point made clear when they traveled to Brooklyn for a hot sauce expo a few years ago. There’s a lot more out there than Tabasco, he said.
Though the Scherers hope their business will grow, they want to remain a craft hot sauce brand. They don’t aspire to be purchased by a large company that will mass produce their product.
“That’s not really what we’re after,” he said. “We really like the artisanship and the craft that goes into it.”
