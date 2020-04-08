Roanoke's Circuit Court clerk's office has announced that it is closing its doors to walk-in business at least until April 26, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and Virginia's current state of judicial emergency.
"We will be handling all functions by appointment and/or based on legal need during our regular weekday hours," read a notice posted Tuesday by clerk Brenda Hamilton.
"During these challenging and difficult times, and in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 we strongly encourage the use of our online services such as E-filing and online payments for court costs and fines," Hamilton said. "Please help us fight the spread of COVID-19 by taking advantage of our online services, including use of email, fax, and post mail."
Drop-off boxes for filings are available outside the clerk's offices doors.
In an effort to encourage that traffic, Hamilton said, her office has temporarily eliminated convenience fees for online payments. That fee is a 4% service charge, or $2 for anything under $50. The fee still applies for in-person credit card transactions, she said.
Last month, Roanoke County Circuit Court clerk Steve McGraw also began urging customers to call ahead and make appointments before coming into the courthouse office, or to use electronic services. He said this week he has instituted no significant new changes since then.
In Salem's Circuit Court, Steve Snyder, the chief deputy clerk, said his office is not currently requiring appointments.
"We do encourage the public to call or consider mailing in requests, so as to keep face-to-face contact to a minimum," Snyder said Wednesday.
The Virginia Supreme Court announced last month it was declaring a state of judicial emergency during the pandemic, to limit face-to-face court proceedings. That status is currently slated to run through April 26 but could be extended.
