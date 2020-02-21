Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport officials have been thinking hard about tomorrow.
What will be right number of gates, parking places and other features years in the future? After mergers shrank the industry for four major airlines on the heels of a recession and financial crisis, passenger traffic fell. But it’s surging again. How much growth in passenger volume carried by United, Delta and American should the airport expect long-term?
Tuesday, members of the public can join the conversation.
The airport plans a gathering to collect comments on the drafting of a 20-year development blueprint. The document will program “how facilities will be developed, expanded and replaced to meet air traffic growth and demand,” a report said. A December release is anticipated.
The planned study is not about the fares at the Roanoke airport, which on average exceed those charged at six other airports many people use instead. Nor is it directly related to the ongoing goal to add nonstop destinations. Such matters are under airline control.
The study is about hard assets: the terminal with secure gates, the lighted airfield, the buildings and the 600-acre grounds owned by the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission, whose five members are appointed by the Roanoke City Council and Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. When the document is done, the airport’s staff and its governing commission should be able to sync investments and upgrades to rising demand for services.
Scheduled passenger traffic has risen in recent years, and the report will forecast how much more growth to expect. It rose 8.8% in 2019, following a 7.2% increase in 2018. Right now, the airport has committed five of its six gates to passenger boarding and exiting and one gate to passenger and carry-on baggage screening. The airport plans no additional gates at this time. But it would be feasible to enlarge the terminal to add two more gates if conditions warranted the investment, said Brad Boettcher, the airport's head of marketing and air service development. The federal government pays up to 90% of the cost of approved capital projects at the airport. The airport will seek federal endorsement of the upcoming master plan so that it can seek federal funding for recommended capital projects, Boettcher said.
The planning work — contracted to the architecture, engineering and consulting firm RS&H — will also devote attention to the general aviation side of the airport, which supports private and business aircraft. General aviation aircraft were responsible for nearly two-thirds of the airport's 53,055 total takeoffs and landings in 2018.
The study also will explore expanding the airport's role in economic development, preparing for new transportation technology such as self-driving vehicles, and protecting the natural environment.
The study will occur as the airport works to solve issues it's already aware of. Crews are building a vehicle rental center beside the terminal. It will consolidate rental counters in one building and house available rental cars on an adjacent lot, freeing up space in the main parking lot.
In 2018, the airport initiated a $2.1 million security upgrade that involved the placement of multi-directional cameras on its perimeter and new controls at terminal access points.
Tuesday's open house will run from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Roanoke Airport, 3301 Ordway Drive. No reservations are needed, and visitors may arrive at any time during the four-hour window.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.