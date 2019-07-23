An industrial bakery has been fined $32,512 for releasing excessive levels of volatile organic compounds into the air at its Roanoke plant.
Wholesome Harvest Baking, located in the Roanoke Centre for Industry and Technology, agreed to the penalty in a recent citation from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
In June 2018, the company notified DEQ that it had operated one of its production lines for a total of 48 hours over seven days while it was disconnected from a regenerative thermal oxidizer, which is used to treat industrial exhaust.
The releases of volatile organic compounds violated a DEQ-issued permit.
While the compounds were not identified in a July 17 consent order, emissions from industrial bakeries are primarily ethanol, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
DEQ did not find any harm to the environment or the public, according to Jerry Ford, a senior enforcement specialist with the agency.
However, the regulatory system also brings enforcement actions in such cases against industries that don’t follow the rules, possibly obtaining an economic advantage over those who do comply with their permits.
In addition to paying the fine, Wholesome Harvest Baking will be required by July 2020 to install a catalytic oxidizer to capture 100% of the volatile organic compounds released from three of its production lines.
Officials with the company, which produces frozen and baked products for retailers and in-store bakeries, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
The Virginia Employment Commission lists it as Roanoke’s 35th-largest employer.