Months before a new coronavirus emerged in China and began to sicken and kill people across the globe, 400 health care providers from the Roanoke and New River valleys gathered to plan for a similar threat.
Did each of their organizations have enough gloves, face masks, medications and other supplies should disaster strike?
The gathering of members of the Near Southwest Preparedness Alliance was part of routine planning that takes place during the usual course of business for health care providers as they prepare for worst-case scenarios.
“In general, there is an all-hazards planning process for whether it’s a locality or a health care facility, where they plan and create emergency operations plans,” Robert Hawkins, executive director of the alliance, said. “Their response to things are more similar than dissimilar, and when they locate or identify a specific threat, then they go more in-depth in the planning. In this case, there is such a thing as a pandemic response plan that facilities or localities will maintain, and that informs what they are doing.”
Hawkins said the H1N1 flu in 2009 and 2010 and the Ebola response plans in 2014 and 2015 also helped to refine plans in advance of the novel coronavirus.
“Each emergent threat builds on a series of planning that allows them to be a little more prepared each and every time,” he said.
The alliance helps its members plan for disasters and provides them with resources when needed.
“That is called the preparedness cycle, and it’s going on all the time. Even when it’s blue skies outside and we are not under a disaster, we see what happens in the world and our coalitions bring in speakers and educational opportunities for our partners to learn best practices from other areas so they can incorporate them here within their own facilities,” he said.
Last fall, alliance members trained on the possibility of a supply-chain disruption, a concern that is now raised as a run by consumers on masks, gloves and supplies could cause shortages for health care providers.
During the exercise, Hawkins said the participants representing hospitals, long-term care facilities, dialysis centers and home health agencies shared their plans with others in similar fields to get a better picture of what their organizations could do to make their supply chain ready.
“The idea is to bring a variety of stakeholders within the community together so they have conversations about specific things,” Hawkins aid. “They can see where one another might be on the preparedness cycle on a specific topic, and they know what to do to assist the other facility during a time of unknown disaster.”
Hawkins said that any new threat can challenge any level of preparedness, and that it is a process of continual improvement.
He said individuals and families should also develop all-hazard plans so they would be ready and know what to do.
“I deal with preparedness all the time, so I feel fairly concerned about all of it anyway, whether it’s any one of those specific threats. I think there is a reason to be aware of what is going on and concerned at the same time, but there are methods and manners that we can take on that will help us mitigate a threat of any one of those things,” he said. “I would encourage people to look at their resources. In this case the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] are the best resources.”
Here's a run-down of some of the plans that are being activated around the region?
LewisGale
All facilities within the LewisGale Regional Health System are directing people to use specific entrances and have implemented screening procedures.
“As we often do during heavy influenza outbreaks, visitor restrictions have been instituted in patient care areas,” spokeswoman Nancy May said in a statement. “We have positioned supplies at points of entry, so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated to protect our colleagues and other patients.”
May said that each of facilities has protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases and that they are following CDC guidance and making sure to have enough supplies and equipment.
Salem VA Medical Center
On Monday, the Salem VA Medical Center closed down all but two entrances to its campus in order to screen everyone for possible coronavirus exposure.
“While this process will be an inconvenience, we are not shutting down operations. We are putting a process in place that allows us to pre-screen individuals entering the campus and provide care for those who need it,” Director Rebecca Stackhouse said in a letter to staff.
The west gate off Roanoke Boulevard will be open 24/7, while the entrance from the Virginia Veterans Care Center will be open weekdays only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The VA’s outpatient clinics are also screening patients when they arrive.
Carilion
Carilion Clinic is not limiting access to its hospitals and medical practices.
It has activated an incident management team to lead coronavirus preparations by forecasting the needs of employees, patients, visitors and the communities it serves.
The team’s three objectives are to limit and prevent exposure, protect employees and facilities, and make sure systems are in place to care for patients who have coronavirus symptoms.
“Out of an abundance of caution several weeks ago, we proactively enacted enhanced screening procedures system-wide to identify patients who visit our hospitals and clinics with flu-like symptoms,” Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie, medical director of Infection Prevention and Control, said in a statement.
Patients are asked about travel by themselves or people close to them. The questions are similar to those used during previous travel-related outbreaks.
Patients with fevers, coughs or difficulty breathing are given face masks.
Carilion is also educating employees on safety and operational practices, briefing leadership and simulating tests to improve protocols.
Catawba
“Every winter we get a little bit of something, but we work very hard with infection prevention to make sure that it gets addressed quickly,” said Walton "Mitch" Mitchell, director of Catawba Hospital in Roanoke County. “You get something every year, but we’ve never had a community-wide spread.”
Mitchell said Catawba’s environmental services staff has done a good job in preventing infectious diseases from spreading in the facility, and that they are prepared with enough supplies.
“It doesn’t matter how good everything else is, handwashing, by far, is the No. 1 thing you can do,” he said.
Friendship
Friendship is following its policy and protocols on emerging diseases at both of its Roanoke campuses, where it offers nursing, rehab and assisted living services to more than 900 residents.
It has posted advisories in its lobbies to discourage people with respiratory illnesses from visiting.
“We are also in the process of implementing handwashing stations at the entrance of all of our buildings, asking everyone to keep the health and well-being of everyone in our community a priority,” Ben Higgins, vice president of health care operations, said in a statement.
Friendship has been participating in conference calls with the American Healthcare Association and the Virginia Hospital Alerting and Status System and working with the Near Southwest Preparedness Alliance for status updates and planning guidelines. It has also been working through a planning checklist provided by the CDC, Higgins said.
EMS
The region’s emergency management services reported that they are working with the Virginia Department of Health to monitor health risks in the community, following CDC guidance, checking plans and supplies, and coordinating with local government and school leaders.
In Salem, 911 dispatchers have begun to ask EMS callers if they have traveled out of the country recently or have been in contact with anyone with a confirmed case of the virus.
That screening was put in place before the recent presumptive positive test results in Northern Virginia. Fire-EMS Chief John Prillaman said the screening provides EMS responders with additional information so they can respond with the proper safeguards and protective gear.
The chief joined health authorities in urging the public to take practical steps to guard against respiratory illnesses.
“I think that’s the biggest thing,” Prillaman said. “If we can just get everybody to be a little more aware about good hygiene, I think that’s going to help.”
Staff writer Alicia Petska contributed information to this report.
