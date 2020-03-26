Major airlines have curtailed scheduled passenger flights in and out of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
As of noon Thursday, the streak of cancellations had eliminated eight of a dozen afternoon and evening outbound flights through 9:30 p.m., according to the airport’s website.
“Due to the significant decrease in passenger traffic, the airlines serving the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) have dramatically reduced the current air service,” an airport statement said.
Allegiant has canceled all flights to and from the Roanoke airport through Monday, the airport said.
