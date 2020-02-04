Roanoke will select a private company this spring to run the Valley Metro bus service for as long as the next 10 years.
Interested companies will submit proposals to be weighed by the city on such factors as experience, skill and price. The application deadline is March 3, but the selection process could take additional weeks or months. The contract will start July 1.
Ohio-based First Transit Inc. plans to bid for rehire, according to a spokesman for the company, which has decades of experience as the longtime Valley Metro operator but has had issues that Mayor Sherman Lea described as concerning. At least two other transit management companies are considering their options to challenge First Transit.
Transit is a competitive business. Roanoke City Public Schools privatized student transport in 2009 and stayed with a single contractor, Mountain Valley Transportation, a subsidiary of Krapf Bus Cos. of Pennsylvania, for 10 years. In 2019, Durham School Services, a unit of Illinois-based National Express LLC, won the contract in a competitive bidding process like the one starting at Valley Metro and displaced Mountain Valley.
Roanoke launched Valley Metro as a publicly owned bus service in 1975. Its first contractor, ATE Management and Service, was bought and merged into First Transit Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1987. First Transit has operated Valley Metro ever since and nears the end of its latest contract at mid-year. City officials issued a solicitation for proposals Jan. 30 that runs 80 pages.
City officials did not immediately reply to a question about which company or companies they think might bid to operate Valley Metro in the next term. It will involve a five-year contract to start, followed by the possibility of five, one-year extensions.
MV Transportation Inc., a transit contractor based in Dallas, said by email it is “aware of the opportunity” that the Roanoke procurement represents and has the opportunity under review. MV's Virginia operations include providing transit management services in Loudoun County and Fairfax County.
Keolis, a Boston-based provider of passenger rail and bus management services, said in a statement that it "closely follows transportation bids across the U.S. Regarding Roanoke, Keolis has not made a decision whether they will take part in it or not.” Keolis operates the Virginia Railway Express commuter train service between the northern Virginia suburbs and Union Station.
Roanoke seeks a company with at least 15 years of day-to-day management of transit systems the same size as Valley Metro or larger. Valley Metro provided nearly 2 million rides during its last fiscal year across four services: the fixed-route service that connects 800 bus stops 15 hours a day, six days a week, in Roanoke, Salem and Vinton and a small part of Roanoke County; the Smart Way shuttles that connect the Roanoke and New River valleys; the door-to-door service for disabled people known as STAR; and the Starline Trolley, a free bus that traverses the Jefferson Street corridor.
Valley Metro will operate this year on $10.9 million from federal, state and local government sources, passenger fares and miscellaneous revenue. The contractor is required to supply a general manager and assistant manager at its expense and, in return, it could receive about $300,000 a year in management fees.
First Transit or its successor will oversee the construction of a new bus station planned at Third Street and Salem Avenue in coming years. Valley Metro has other upgrades planned in 2021 and beyond. Those initiatives all began on First Transit's watch.
Lea, however, said he plans to think carefully before choosing First Transit again and said last month that "the report card for First Transit is not a good one."
A Valley Metro general manager employed by First Transit was fired in 2009 and went to prison in 2013 for stealing bus system money. A First Transit assistant manager lost his job in the same episode during an investigation of the assistant’s wife, an interior designer who was also imprisoned for bilking Valley Metro.
In addition, last year, a lawsuit was filed against First Transit and a subsidiary that accused a subsequent Valley Metro general manager of sexual harassment and accused the companies of maintaining a hostile work environment. Also last year, a lapse in Valley Metro's finance department triggered a federal review that’s still ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.