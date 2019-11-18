RGC Resources, the parent company of Roanoke Gas Co., reported record earnings for the most recently completed fiscal year.
Net income for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30 was $8.7 million, compared to $7.3 million for the same period in 2018, according a news release submitted Monday to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company reported earnings per share of $1.08, up from 95 cents the previous year.
CEO John D’Orazio said it was the fifth consecutive year of record earnings. He attributed the increase to customer growth, improved utility margins associated with infrastructure replacement, investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline and a base rate increase that took effect Jan. 1 on an interim basis.
Roanoke Gas is asking the State Corporation Commission to approve a proposed rate increase of nearly 11% for residential customers. Two days of testimony were held over the summer, and a hearing examiner is considering a recommendation that will go to the full SCC.
If the increase is not approved, Roanoke Gas would issue refunds to its customers.
Of the 13 cent-per-share increase from the last fiscal year, just 1 cent is linked to the rate increase, Roanoke Gas President Paul Nester said.
Opponents of Mountain Valley, a 303-mile pipeline under construction through West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, have accused Roanoke Gas of seeking the increase as a way to pass along to customers the increasing cost of the project.
Company officials, however, have said there is no connection between the increase and an investment by a sister company, RGC Midstream. As one of five partners, RGC Midstream has a 1% percent ownership stake in the pipeline, which is estimated to cost up to $5.5 billion.
RGC Midstream, a subsidiary of RGC Resources, had spent about $37 million on the pipeline through Sept. 30, with a total commitment expected to be $53 million to $55 million.
Roanoke Gas, another subsidiary of RGC, will distribute natural gas from two taps of the pipeline, in Franklin and Montgomery counties.
The company has argued in SCC proceedings that it needs the pipeline to meet growth in demand, and that more natural gas is required for economic development in the region. Roanoke Gas has 62,200 residential and commercial customers, compared to 60,800 a year ago.
Although the pipeline is not expected to be completed until the end of next year, it is already producing income for RGC.
Under an accounting process allowed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, income from the project can be recognized through an allowance for funds used during construction. That in turn can increase net income before the company starts to get a cash return on its investment.
“Diversification opportunities to expand and grow the company are a strategic focus of our management team,” D’Orazio said in the news release. “We are excited about the future and increasing shareholder value.”
The news release is expected to be followed by a full annual report in about two weeks, Nester said.
