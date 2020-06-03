When the first phase of the state’s reopening kicked off last month, allowing restaurants to open their outdoor dining areas, those without such spaces were still stuck offering only carryout.
Kat Pascal, one of the owners of Farmburguesa, said a number of Grandin Village restaurants without patio seating experienced a drop in sales. So she decided to level the playing field.
Pascal approached her landlord, who also owns a parking lot behind the building, about transforming the space into an outdoor dining area to be used by a number of restaurants in the neighborhood.
A community patio available to patrons of Farmburguesa, Local Roots, Grace’s Place Pizzeria and Taaza opened Friday. It can seat between 40 and 50 people.
“As budget-friendly, as economical and as frugal as it appears to be, people are enjoying being outside, enjoying being in an environment with their friends or their family and doing it safely,” Pascal said.
Restaurants in the Roanoke and New River valleys have set up makeshift patios in parking lots, on sidewalks and in blocked-off streets while their dining rooms are closed. Though the second phase of reopening, which is scheduled to begin in much of Virginia on Friday, will allow dining rooms to open at 50% capacity, many restaurants are likely to continue offering outdoor seating in an effort to serve as many customers as possible.
Restaurants licensed by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority need approval from the agency to serve in new outdoor dining spaces. That requires submitting a diagram of the area, written approval from the local government and permission from the owner of the property if it is not owned or leased by the licensee.
The effort has been worthwhile for Farmburguesa. Pascal said last weekend was one of the restaurant’s busiest since the pandemic shuttered its dining room.
The community patio functions almost like a food court, Pascal said, where members of one party can order from different restaurants. She’s seen kids eating pizza while their parents snack on elevated appetizers.
The restaurants are all offering contactless ordering. Some, like Farmburguesa, have apps that allow the customer to select outdoor dining as their delivery method. There are also QR codes at the tables that direct to online ordering, Pascal said, which fortunately all of the restaurants already had set up.
Allowing restaurants to create outdoor dining spaces has brought some much-needed life to downtown Roanoke amid the pandemic, said Neal Keesee, one of the owners of 202 Social House.
“It got a little dead there in April,” he said.
The restaurant has previously offered a small amount of outdoor seating, but 202 Social House has recently expanded into the Market Square area, where it offers outdoor dining seven days a week. Keesee said Downtown Roanoke Inc. was very helpful in getting everything set up.
As long as the weather is good, outdoor dining works well. Feedback from guests has been positive, he said.
“I think people are ready to come out and enjoy their favorite things and restaurants in a manner that can be done in accordance with the restrictions the governor has placed on this business,” Keesee said.
Bob Bengtson, Roanoke’s director of public works, said Tuesday his department has issued five permits for street closures downtown to allow restaurants to set up outdoor seating. He said other departments like planning and parks and recreation (the Market Square area falls under its purview), have fielded other requests that do not require street closures.
“We want our restaurants to succeed, and allowing them to expand their services to their customers is certainly a win for everyone in that regard,” Bengtson said.
As soon as Table 50 learned it would be able to set up a dining area on the street, the downtown Roanoke restaurant began working to get the necessary approvals, said co-owner Eric DiLauro.
“It’s adapt or die. You’ve got to do everything you can to keep the cash flow and the sales going through this process of getting back open again,” he said. “As soon as we hear of an opportunity or an idea to do something, we’re trying to stay on top of it.”
The outdoor dining area, which can seat about 35 people and is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is hardly a cure-all. DiLauro said the restaurant is going into debt as the weeks go by, but the goal is to “mitigate it the best we can” so it’s able to survive the pandemic.
With 13 years in business, Table 50 has a loyal customer base. DiLauro said diners are glad to be able to return. The staff is glad to see them, too.
“For us personally, this is what we do. We feed people,” he said. “This is a passion. When it’s taken away from you, it makes it really tough. Anything we can do to feed people is good for us, too.”
Getting a chance to offer al fresco dining, something Table 50 can’t normally do, is a silver lining. He said the restaurant’s owners have wanted for years to see the city shift Market Street to pedestrian-only traffic.
But outdoor dining isn’t without its challenges. DiLauro said Table 50 has closed because of rain and protests downtown. Plus there’s the work involved in constructing and deconstructing the space.
“We have to go out there every night and build a small city, do service and feed everybody and break it back down again,” he said. “I feel like I’m running a circus these days.”
Blacksburg is also working with restaurants to create outdoor dining spaces, allowing them to use town-owned parking spaces and sidewalks. Matt Hanratty, assistant to the town manager, said more than a dozen requests have come in.
“We want to help our restaurants in any way we can,” he said.
The town is also exploring closing off a section of Draper Road to give businesses more options and create a safer environment, Hanratty said.
Even as dining rooms reopen, Hanratty said he expects many restaurants will continue to offer outdoor seating.
“Any way that they can expand their footprint to try to get closer to capacity is helpful,” he said.
Michelle Berry, general manager of The Milk Parlor in Blacksburg, became interested in creating an outdoor seating area after noticing how busy restaurants with patios had become.
And The Milk Parlor, which did not previously offer any outdoor seating, had seen a dip in sales since other restaurants opened their patios to guests.
Berry contacted the town and was quickly approved to turn three parking spaces into a dining area that can seat between 25 and 30 people.
“I think that people will be really excited to be able to come back and dine with us again, even if it’s outside instead of inside,” she said.
Customers have been asking if The Milk Parlor would be setting up tables outside, Berry said, so she expects a good turnout once the news is officially out on social media. On Wednesday the restaurant was just finishing setting up.
