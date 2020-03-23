Businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to apply for financial assistance.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million for businesses experiencing losses as a result of the coronavirus.
The Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center is holding online information sessions about the disaster loans, as well as other COVID-19 resources. For more information, visit the regional SBDC website.
Gov. Ralph Northam requested the assistance for Virginia businesses in a letter dated March 18, one day after imposing a statewide ban on gatherings of 10 or more people at restaurants, fitness centers and theaters.
He noted that the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity initiated a survey to assess the economic impact on businesses related to the pandemic and had already received more than a thousand responses.
“Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) assistance to small businesses will lessen the economic burden business-owners face and improve the economic recovery outlook for the Commonwealth,” the letter states.
The Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity is still collecting data on business revenue and employment. The survey will be open through 5 p.m. Friday.
A number of localities in the Roanoke Valley are also conducting their own surveys of local businesses affected by the coronavirus.
The Roanoke County Economic Development Department is seeking information “in an effort to connect with businesses and assist in weathering this crisis situation.”
Information provided to Roanoke County will remain confidential, as survey results will be provided in aggregate form.
Franklin County has asked businesses to fill out an economic impact form.
“Making local governments aware of your challenges is vital to the decision-making process for Franklin County, Rocky Mount and Boones Mill,” it reads.
Botetourt County is still in the process of developing a survey, which it plans to release later this week, said Ken McFadyen, economic development director .
