Researchers are seeking dementia patients and their caregivers to participate in the next phase of the study.

Dementia study

Researchers are looking for people who have cared for someone with dementia to participate in a focus group.

The group will look at technology being used to predict agitation and at the types of suggestions offered to caregivers to help them prevent or stop difficult behavior.

The focus group is open only to those who have cared for a person with dementia in their home.

To participate, email besistudy@carilionclinic.org or Brook Mitchell, clinical research coordinator, at bamitchell1@carilionclinic.org.