Automotive fuel sold at a gas station in Roanoke and one in Bent Mountain this past weekend may have been tainted by water, state regulators believe.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was investigating both matters, agency spokesman Mike Wallace said Friday.
B&S Mart in Bent Mountain suspects stormwater runoff from recent rains might have gotten inside the fuel dispensing system, according to manager Ameesh Patel. This month has been the wettest May on record for Roanoke, thanks to 6 to 12 inches of rain that hit the region the week of May 18.
Patel placed the store’s premium pump out of service Saturday upon learning of the issue, he said. Daniel Torrence, a compliance safety officer from the weights and measures program at the Agriculture Department, directed the business to not use the premium dispenser until its repaired. A red tag he affixed to the pump Tuesday said “water in tank.”
B&S was not accused of wrongdoing or sanctioned. The business — the only fuel retailer in Bent Mountain — continues to sell regular unleaded fuel.
Patel said the incident was the first of its kind in the three years the store has belonged to its current owner. He contacted a consultant to diagnose and repair the equipment and spoke with three fuel purchasers who possibly received tainted fuel to discuss a resolution of their issues, he said. "If it is my problem I have to solve it," he said.
Wallace said he could not provide the name of the Roanoke station involved, but said the dispenser in question at that location was also placed out of service.
