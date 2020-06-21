Roanoke
Over $300,000
Carpio, Lawrence L. and Rebecca E. Carpio to Pace Foundations LLC, 2644 Nottingham Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $330,000 06/01/2020.
Dickey, Phyllis S. to Sally Moulse, 225 23rd St. Unit 203 Roanoke VA 24014, $300,000 06/01/2020.
DiSilivestro, Alexis J. and Jonas G. Wison-Leedy to Ralph D. Stoneburner Jr. and Susanne S. Stoneburner, 2629 Crystal Spring Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $565,000 06/05/2020.
Groff, Matthew D. and Kathleen Louise Groff to David Bales and Kathleen Bales, 3232 Allendale St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $415,000 06/01/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
McCormick-Goodhart, Rebecca D. and Andrew J. Maxey to David A. Cronise and Mary W. Cronise, 2853 Lakeview Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $250,000 06/01/2020.
Murphy-Stephenson, Kathryn M. to Rajmeet Maan and Jaswinder Pat Singh, 4119 Norwood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $259,000 06/01/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
AB Gray Properties LLC to Jared N. Hall and Rachel L. Hall, 422 Arbor Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $103,000 06/05/2020.
Augustinowicz, Ruth E. to Nathaniel Williams, 836 Day Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $163,000 06/01/2020.
Bell, Gregory A. to Jennifer C. Rheinheimer, 2454 Livingston Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $192,500 06/03/2020.
Bishop, Robert L. and Regina G. Bishop to Timothy Callahan, 3022 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $139,950 06/04/2020.
Bowlby, Jeremy M. and others to Calvin K.D. Tran, 361 Woods Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $139,000 06/02/2020.
Brown, Carol A. to Kaitlyn P. Pedigo, 2801 Lofton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $195,000 06/02/2020.
Churning, Matthew R. and Mallory S. Churning to Corey R. Heitz and Ninon Hentz, 2468 Livingston Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $170,905 06/03/2020.
Cobric LLC to Jacob B. Dodd, 4611 Player Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $169,950 06/05/2020.
Cobric LLC to Alice E. Hefferlin Thomsen, 5237 Morwanda Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $139,150 06/03/2020.
Colvin, Karen L. to Marc D. Hurley, 1326 Clarke Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24106, $160,000 06/01/2020.
Cronise, David A. and Mary W. Cronise to Sarah Ann Day, 1914 Langdon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $177,000 06/03/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Melanie J. Carter, 2110 Fallon Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $121,000 06/05/2020.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Patricia Dunahoo, 1223 Rugby Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $103,000 06/02/2020.
Gho, Glenda E. to Amy L. Woodson, 2802 Lansing Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $149,950 06/03/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Garner, Drexel Jr. and Tracy B. Garner to Todd C. Creasy and Leann M. Creasy, 5207 Salem Turnpike N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $95,000 06/04/2020.
Hartless, Herman C. III to Jasmine A. Johnson, 4139 Kentucky Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $87,500 06/02/2020.
McGuire, Timothy M. and Anthony D. McGuire to BHT Properties LLC, 117 Ninth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $58,000 06/02/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Brandon, Matthew L. and Teri B. Brandon to Phillip C. Boggs and Dana A. Boggs, 2170 River Oaks Drive Salem VA 24153, $435,000 06/04/2020.
Gentiluomo, Elizabeth A. and Andrew Gentiluomo to Robert L. Pressley Jr., 5765 Lost Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $473,500 06/05/2020.
King-Casas, Brooks R. to Catherine J. Huff and Paul G. Klockenbrink, 5269 Crystal Creek Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $472,500 06/03/2020.
McDowell, Rodney S. and Vicki Jo McDowell to Tyrel A. Tullis and Shelly L. Cabaniss-Tullis, 7648 Miller Cove Road Catawba VA 24070, $319,700 06/02/2020.
Peters, Chad D. and Kathy L. Peters to Jeremy Sather and Kathryn Hubbard, 2205 River Oaks Drive Salem VA 24153, $467,000 06/02/2020.
Pilcher, John A. and Rebecca V. Pilcher to Lance D. Morgan and Leah C. Morgan, 7378 Rabbit Run Road Roanoke VA 24018, $360,000 06/04/2020.
Reyer, Kevin E. and Amy L. Reyer to Brian C. Hamilton and Mary E. Hamilton, 5384 Doe Run Road Roanoke VA 24018, $424,950 06/04/2020.
Spicer, Stephen M. and Kimberly E. Spicer to Crystal S. Emore, 5801 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $394,950 05/27/2020.
Storey, Jason C. and Christina S. Storey to Artie Clifton and Rachel Clifton, 1678 Millbridge Road Salem VA 24153, $309,900 05/28/2020.
Willard Construction of Roanoke Valley Inc. to Georgetown Rental Properties LLC, 4204, 4012 and 4220 Cypress Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $900,000 05/27/2020.
Yang, Andong to Christopher J. Schroeck and Sara Suzanne Schroeck, 6316 Sandhurst Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $430,000 05/26/2020.
Yoder, Wayland W. II and Jane D. Yoder to Maneur Vilfrard and Charise N. Vilfrard, 4101 Snowbird Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $345,000 05/27/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Adams, Jennifer P. to William C. Young and Tracey A. Young, 7139 Le Marre Road Roanoke VA 24019, $299,500 06/05/2020.
Bays, Dustin G. and Katherine V. Bays to Tyler H. Brubaker and Kristen B. Brubaker, 6932 Linn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $249,959 06/03/2020.
Birddog Investment Group LLC to Kelly M. Saunders, 3348 Fort Lewis Circle Salem VA 24153, $206,000 06/02/2020.
Blevins, Traci J. and Stuart A. Hill to James C. Beeler and Catrina M. Beeler, 4470 Summerset Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $274,950 06/05/2020.
Broughman, Robert and Daniel Bryan to IGE Properties LLC, 3579 Larson Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 06/05/2020.
Bruce A. Tomlinson LLC to Robert R. Brown and Jacqueline F. Brown, 5516 Orchard Villas Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $269,000 05/28/2020.
Bussey, Rose M. to Neal A. Horn, 529 Ingal Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $225,000 06/04/2020.
Butler, W. Chester Sr. and Wanda M. Butler to Cody C. Frazier and Jamie L. Frazier, 822 Morrison Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $254,000 06/01/2020.
CMH Homes Inc. to Megan N. Bowles, 6545 Mayo Drive Boones Mill VA 24065, $219,937 05/29/2020.
Dampeer, Harold K. Sr. and Linda K. Dampeer to Mika Nagamine and Dahlia A. Burke, 7402 Estes St. Roanoke VA 24019, $242,000 05/28/2020.
Deyerle, Nancy M. to Tracy Monninger, 5939 Viewpoint Ave. Salem VA 24153, $274,000 05/29/2020.
Galle, John L. III and Stacey M. Galle to Heather Angle, 3712 Cundiff Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $220,000 05/27/2020.
Hyatt, Robert F. and Lorisa H. Lawson to Dale H. White and Diane C. White, 5457 Stayman Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $282,500 05/28/2020.
Kam, Vincent V. to Lauren N. McMillen, 3215 Cedarmeade Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $245,000 05/27/2020.
Martin, Eli A. and Lizbeth M. Gonzalez Estrada to Sikandar Khan Hawa, 3456 Green Ridge Court Roanoke VA 24019, $212,500 05/26/2020.
Ogden, Matthew N. and Alyssa B. Ogden to Jacob W. Arrington and Kay S. Arrington, 878 Dillon Drive Vinton VA 24179, $222,000 06/01/2020.
Rardin, Roger and Deborah Rardin to Michelle Wilson 1084 Givens Tyler Road Roanoke VA 24153, $279,000 05/29/2020.
Saunders, Jared and Dara Saunders to Donald D. Hodson Jr., 4520 Rosecrest Road Roanoke VA 24018, $275,000 05/26/2020.
Stutler, Robert E. and Emily A. Stutler to Brian J. Lovell and Jessica C. Lovell, 7623 Peebles Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $290,000 06/03/2020.
Summers, Shirley A. to Mark A. Riley, 3896 Sun Valley Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $230,000 05/29/2020.
Sward, Amanda E. and Tilton E. Wimmer Estate to Sugar Camp Farms LLC, 9559 Tinsley Lane Bent Mountain VA 24059, $230,000 06/04/2020.
Switzer, Nathan J. and Emily H. Switzer to Jay C. Clark and Jessica E. Clark, 3813 Apricot Trail Roanoke VA 24012, $245,900 05/28/2020.
Thompson, Jody to Jennifer M. Redmond, 1821 Melissa Circle Vinton VA 24179, $230,000 05/26/2020.
Velez, Liamar to Cody D. Bushman, 7607 Peebles Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $268,000 06/05/2020.
Wood, Kimberley C. to Aaron J. Markwith and Ronda K. Markwith, 2205 Coachman Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $220,000 06/02/2020.
Wright, Donna M. to Mary M. Salisbury, 842 Sumpter Place Roanoke VA 24019, $205,000 06/03/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Aragon Betancourt, Alberto A. to Danielle R. Farley, 5425 Bauman Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $168,000 05/29/2020.
Booth, Christopher S. to Corey Booth, 5435 North Lake Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $180,000 05/29/2020.
Bowers, Sharon to Peter A. Busch, 3346 Kingswood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $165,000 05/26/2020.
Bowles, Desirae A. to Zachary Lambert, 838 Orlando Court Roanoke VA 24019, $164,950 05/26/2020.
Damiano, Joseph R. and Joyce H. Damiano to Stonecreek Properties 2 LLC, 7752 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24019, $100,000 05/28/2020.
Duncombe, David F. and Sharene N. Duncombe to Nathan Harris, 733 Devonshire Drive Vinton VA 24179, $177,500 05/29/2020.
Dyer, Glolria to Lori F. Booker, 3429 Londonderry Court Roanoke VA 24018, $175,500 05/27/2020.
Funk, Joel C. to David W. Brown Jr., 0 Coopers Cove Road, 0 Aerospace Road and 0 Pitzer Road Roanoke VA 24014, $125,000 06/03/2020.
Gregory, Jimmy R. to Kaylin Gregory and Kyle Carson, 447 McGeorge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $130,000 06/01/2020.
Hawkins, William E. and Stefanie Hawkins to Micah N. Pence and Kristy M. Orange, 1834 Pembrook Drive Vinton VA 24179, $192,000 05/26/2020.
Henderson, Robert L. Estate and David N. Henderson to Claude R. Collins and Atha R. Colllins, 819 Orlando Court Roanoke VA 24019, $105,575 05/29/2020.
Howell, David J. to Christie A. Raines, 3343 Mount Pleasant Blvd. Roanoke VA 24014, $155,000 05/29/2020.
Johnson, Donald C. Jr. and Tina M. Johnson to Gregory Creasy, 228 W. Cleveland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $146,500 05/29/2020.
Kerley, Marie L. to Ricky G. McKinney and Joann H. Danh, 6210 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24019, $159,000 06/02/2020.
Larsen, Stephen P. and Heidi E. Ketler to Ryan W. Reader, 6237 Poage Valley Road Roanoke VA 24018, $192,000 05/27/2020.
Lovell, Brian J. and Jessica C. Lovell to Stephanie Wade, 3428 South Park Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $180,000 06/03/2020.
Mack Investments Inc. to James Campbell and Sarah Huffman, 1139 Pedigo Lane Vinton VA 24179, $190,000 06/05/2020.
Marshall, Danny W. and Nathan W. Marshall to Robert D. Box, 3407 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $175,000 05/29/2020.
Old Heritage Corp. to Dennis Butts and Leigh Ann Butts, 610 Fernwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $195,000 05/29/2020.
Overton, Tiffany D. to AFIG LLC, 3402 Manassass Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $137,000 05/29/2020.
Sink, David to Kristen Beasley, 3514 Alcoa Road Roanoke VA 24014, $147,000 05/27/2020.
Spruill, Christopher M. to Mark D. Pruett, 232 Knoll Road Roanoke VA 24019, $150,000 05/29/2020.
VanDyke, Alex to Alec C. Fletcher and Kaylie P. Miller, 1782 Conners Run Salem VA 24153, $199,950 05/27/2020.
Yancey, James S. and Nancy B. Yancey Estate to Laura H. Long and George N. Long, 1867 Bridle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $185,000 06/02/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Arrowood, Sarah K. and Steven S. Arrowood to James Philpott, 1243 Goodwin Ave. Salem VA 24153, $54,000 06/05/2020.
Buchan, George T. Jr. and Tonia M. Buchan to Linda Rice, 309 Eighth St. Vinton VA 24179, $98,100 05/28/2020.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Larry Conner and Rhonda Conner, 5859 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $75,000 06/01/2020.
Ferguson, Constance A. to Tiffany L. Ridenhour, 4691 Ferguson Valley Road Roanoke VA 24014, $76,500 06/01/2020.
RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 2941 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $55,000 05/28/2020.
Stone Ridge at Bent Mountain LLC to Stephen Wachnowksy and Karen Wachnowsky, 104 Cobble Lane Bent Mountain VA 24059, $55,000 06/01/2020.
Salem
Over $300,000
Bandy, Joseph D. to Lee A. Anderson, 2449 Keagy Road Salem VA 24153, $535,950 05/12/2020.
Bullock, Mary S. to Eli N. Goodman, 619 Highfield Road Salem VA 24153, $450,000 05/15/2020.
Chivvis, Mark G. to Benjamin J. Denton, 1107 Forest Lawn Drive Salem VA 24153, $332,500 05/19/2020.
Freitas, Mark L. to Brian A. Laughey, 224 Baier Drive Salem VA 24153, $523,000 05/15/2020.
Hincker, H. Michael to Todd R. Lepre, 2623 Turnberry Road Salem VA 24153, $525,000 05/08/2020.
Kruk, Kelly M. to Andrew T. Burton, 300 Pine St. Salem VA 24153, $495,000 05/27/2020.
Legg, Jerry to Brad D. Shearer, 714 Debra Lane Salem VA 24153, $310,000 05/22/2020.
Lewis-Gale Medical Center LLC to Two Boys Realty II LLC, 2103 Apperson Drive Salem VA 24153, $719,900 05/13/2020.
Murray, Margaret S. to Sharon Austin, 1939 Maylin Drive Salem VA 24153, $300,000 05/0/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Alex J. Vandyke, 1024 Kessler Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $294,950 05/28/2020.
Bixel, Lynn F. to Brandon F. Wells, 109 Tee Circle Salem VA 24153, $257,500 05/15/2020.
Dutton, William H. to Della McDaniel, 2425 Keagy Road Salem VA 24153, $245,000 05/08/2020.
GC Enterprises Inc. to David A. Akers, 2159 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $235,000 05/19/2020.
Martin, Harriett G. to Donna E. Blake, 2234 Franklin St. Salem VA 24153, $217,500 05/20/2020.
May, Christopher M. to Megan E. Phillips, 14 Hawthorn Road Salem VA 24153, $220,000 05/14/2020.
McDaniel, Travis to Andrew S. Reedy, 258 Howard Drive Salem VA 24153, $230,000 05/29/2020.
Pruitt, Randy L. to Hayley Ohl, 559 Howard Drive Salem VA 24153, $249,950 05/19/2020.
Sumenic, Nikola to Brian J. Armentrout, 807 Craig Ave. Salem VA 24153, $200,200 05/19/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Akers, David A. to SBC Properties LLC, 1418 Filson St. Salem VA 24153, $137,300 05/15/2020.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Vernon J. Johnson, 2314 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $154,950 05/15/2020.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Ashley Hollins, 1925 Woodlawn Ave. Salem VA 24153, $128,000 05/29/2020.
Bowles, David W. to Martika S. Mayo, 622 Cleveland Ave. Salem VA 24153, $129,400 05/28/2020.
Braelith, Roland to Charles Ferris, 1224 Newman Drive Salem VA 24153, $150,000 05/01/2020.
Buckner, Jerry to Louis G. Kost, 696 Dalewood Drive Salem VA 24153, $110,000 05/12/2020.
Campbell, John D. to Glenys King, 2429 Post Oak Road Salem VA 24153, $111,450 05/05/2020.
Flowers, Jerry D. to Cort B. Hammond, 2311 12 O’Clock Knob Road Salem VA 24153, $149,950 05/22/2020.
Graninger, Sabrina D. to Pasqualino Vella, 921 Piedmont Ave. Salem VA 24153, $112,800 05/18/2020.
Harmon, Linda B. to Drew T. Dickerson, 103 Point Pleasant Ave. Salem VA 24153, $122,000 05/21/2020.
Ingram, Roger L. to Benjamin Munsey, 1732 Springfield Ave. Salem VA 24153, $125,000 05/18/2020.
Jackson, Kevin to Richard D. Gillenwater, 1605 Sunset Ave. Salem VA 24153, $180,200 05/07/2020.
Kirby, Jack R. to Alyson Taylor, 513 Chamberlain Lane Salem VA 24153, $170,000 05/18/2020.
Marquart-Truitt, Jill to Melissa A. Clark, 2418 Post Oak Road Salem VA 24153, $165,950 05/15/2020.
McPherson, R. Pat to David W. Harmon, 639 Pyrtle Drive Salem VA 24153, $150,000 05/11/2020.
Salvation Army to Brian Wolfe, 2527 Gatehouse Lane Salem VA 24153, $130,000 05/18/2020.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Robert M. Harris, 1211 Carolina Ave. Salem VA 24153, $136,000 05/11/2020.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Kacie R. Crosswhite, 2345 12 O’Clock Knob Road Salem VA 24153, $119,000 05/05/2020.
Stump, Trevor S. to Precious B. McCullough, 1124 Kessler Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $158,000 05/08/2020.
Sublett, Andrew T. to Steven Tuell, 821 Red Lane Salem VA 24153, $199,950 05/15/2020.
Tayloe, James L. to Hethare R. Moran, 802 North Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $140,000 05/11/2020.
Tudor, Jessica S. to Villa Land Co. LLC, 855 Stonegate Court Salem VA 24153, $141,200 05/28/2020.
Wiseley, Ronald G. to Luke E. Jones, 133 Green St. Salem VA 24153, $144,000 05/18/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Horne, Billy E. to Stroker Investments LLC, 1738 Pexton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $78,000 05/26/2020.
J&J Fish LLC to Robert W. Fisher, 510 S. Colorado St. Salem VA 24153, $90,000 05/11/2020.
Kelley, Ronald L. to Jay J. Mizack, 218 Elm St. Salem VA 24153, $97,600 05/18/2020.
Massgood LLC to James R. Swanson, 209 Northern Trail Salem VA 24153, $55,800 05/06/2020.
