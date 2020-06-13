Roanoke

Over $300,000

Stover, Brent L. and Erin V. Brent to Joseph H. Kidd and Julie K. Kidd, 1702 Sherwood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $355,000 05/29/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Barry C. Compton Inc. to Erica L. Chamberlain and William A. Bowes, 2842 Tillett Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $203,000 05/26/2020.

Caldwell, Henry M. to Dayna M. Harvey, 3702 Winding Way Road Roanoke VA 24015, $281,000 05/28/2020.

Mays, Michael R. and Sally A. Mays to Melissa D. Shank, 3545 Windsor Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $253,000 05/29/2020.

Prickett, Kenneth L. and Jenny Prickett to Jonathan D. Behnisch and Rebecca L. Seipp, 1838 Arlington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $297,000 05/29/2020.

Stump, Brian A. and Patricia A. Stump to Jason Curry and Laura Curry, 4015 Belford St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 05/26/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Barker, Frankie W. Jr. to James E. Plunkett, 3502 Yellow Mountain Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $129,500 05/28/2020.

BPH Homes LLC to Fatima Barrientos Aquino, 2921 Ravenwood Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $148,000 05/28/2020.

Brammer, Glenn P. and Elizabeth W. Brammer to Terry L. Allen, 526 Courtney Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $103,000 05/29/2020.

Dhimal, Khagendra to Corey K. Roberts, 4431 Florist Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $158,000 05/27/2020.

Fizer, Dana E. and Edward A. Fizer to G&T Builders LLC, 132 Trinkle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $105,000 05/26/2020.

Gomes, Louis and Michelle D. Reeve to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 2207 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 05/29/2020.

Hubbard, Travis W. and Ann-Junette Hubbard to Sharon J. Shears, 3758 Long Meadow Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $159,950 05/29/2020.

JGE Properties LLC to Steven A. Jones, 924 Missouri Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $105,000 05/29/2020.

Kasie L. Sherman and Randy A. Gossard Jr. to Nicholas C. Davis, 2603 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $136,000 05/28/2020.

Lester, Christopher M. to Katie E. Russett, 3514 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $162,000 05/29/2020.

McNeil, Kevin W. and Maiah J. McNeil to Terra S. Chambers, 1811 Main St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $168,000 05/29/2020.

Mountain Brook Builders Inc. to Frank A. Brent Jr., 402 Liberty Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $167,000 05/29/2020.

Reedy, Andrew S. and Amie E. Reedy to Cynthia G. Vaughn, 4765 Ichabod Circle N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 05/29/2020.

Reid, Shenetta D. to Sara H. Fisher, 103 Windward Drive S.W. Unit 103 Roanoke VA 24014, $133,000 05/29/2020.

Sanchez Perez, Alexander and Yoannis Hernandez Garcia to Ali Mahamudi and Zawadi I. Husseni, 2603 Cedarhurst Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $197,000 05/29/2020.

Savely, Maureen L. to Mark A. Sells and Deborah T. Sells, 4438 Pheasant Ridge Road Apt. 204 Roanoke VA 24014, $185,000 05/29/2020.

Schweitzer, James T. and Erika C. Schweitzer to Melissa J. Carr, 1002 Winona Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24105, $183,600 05/28/2020.

Snyder, Rebecca S. to Algie L. Lawrence and Patricia L. Trent, 619 Elmcrest St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $149,950 05/26/2020.

Spangler, David A. Jr. and Dana Spangler to Gary Scott and Kaley Scott, 1601 Sixth St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $177,000 05/28/2020.

Sparks, George L. and Amanda P. Sparks to Renita M. Neal, 5003 Meadow Crossing Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $196,000 05/29/2020.

Spencer, Richard B. and Joyce H. Spencer to Darrell Richards Jr., 4645 Player Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $137,000 05/29/2020.

Vigorito, Andrew to Brooke M. Vigorito, 2807 Kennedy St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $135,000 05/26/2020.

Virts, Charles M. to Jeffrey W. Reynolds and Zackary W. Reynolds, 4337 Old Virginia St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $150,000 05/27/2020.

Wade, Bobby Jay Jr. to Osiris Benitez, 112 Troy Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $126,000 05/26/2020.

Ward, Paige L. and Joanna K. Sparks to Carrie R. Tomlinson, 1345 Archbold Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $137,000 05/29/2020.

Yamine, Samira to Kha N. Tran, 3514 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24012, $105,000 05/29/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

Croson, Marcus S. to Southern Estates LLC, 1119 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $53,000 05/27/2020.

Dehart, Vickie L. and Mac R. Dehart Jr. to Blue Peaks Properties LLC, 1575 Read Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $91,200 05/28/2020.

Downtown Holdings LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 1438 Aspen St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $96,000 05/26/2020.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. to Richard Lee and Ngoc-Ahn Thi Luong, 1161 Norris Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $87,478 05/29/2020.

Mountain & Valley Properties LLC to SJA Investments LLC, 894 Morrill Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $55,000 05/29/2020.

Sayles, Wayne K. and others to Wayne K. Sayles, 625 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $66,075 05/28/2020.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jerry S. Hall II and Deborah L. Hall, 686 Montrose Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $50,000 05/29/2020.

Soderberg, James A. and Laurel P. Soderberg to Omnipotent Oliver LLC, 1111 Amherst St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $58,000 05/29/2020.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Barefoot, Kenneth D. Jr. and Lisa A. Barefoot to Edward L. Rakes and Kathryn Croft, 7746 Hollins Court Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $420,000 05/28/2020.

Clayton, Jamie T. and Cynthia S. Clayton to James R. Lisle and Sharon C. Russell, 7621 Berganblick Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $455,000 05/28/2020.

Johnston, Paul M. and Anne B. Johnston to Kimberly B. Janney and Christopher S. Janney, 2287 W. Riverside Drive Salem VA 24153, $422,500 05/29/2020.

Naïve, Ela A. to Japan Desai and Dhruvin Desai, 5224 Ranchcrest Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $315,000 05/29/2020.

Overstreet, Keith G. to Brent L. Stover and Ervin V. Stover, 7222 Hollyberry Road Roanoke VA 24018, $460,000 05/29/2020.

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Stacey Whitt, 2941 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $302,450 05/28/2020.

Saint-Jean, Henry C. and Laurie D. Saint-Jean to John L. Galle III and Stacey M. Galle, 1728 Millwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $328,000 05/27/2020.

Sizemore, Alecia and Dennis Sizemore to Jennifer Anthis and Timothy L. Krohe, 1050 Windridge Parkway Hardy VA 24101, $518,000 05/26/2020.

