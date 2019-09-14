Roanoke
Over $300,000
Abel, Kimberly L. to Brian A. Connell and Catherine L. Connell, 2133 Maiden Lane Roanoke VA 24015, $405,000 08/27/2019.
Ashwell, Boyce E. Jr. and Lisa W. Ashwell to Brent R. Lambert and Amanda H. Lambert, 3638 Heritage Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $340,000 08/28/2019.
Bloomfield Partners LLC to Waterbear LLC, 1138 Second St., 1143 First St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $1,300,000 08/27/2019.
Levan, Mark E. and Emily M. Levan to David P. Lebel II and Anne E. Lebel, 410 Willow Oak Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $387,500 08/28/2019.
Newton, Richard M. and Jane S. Newton to Woody LLC, 915 Oakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $310,000 08/30/2019.
Platt, Marc A. and Elaine R. Platt to Raymond E. Linkous Jr. and Judy S. Linkous, 4059 Southview Terrace S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $350,000 08/30/2019.
Thomas, Preston and Katherine W. Thomas to Michael M. Franke and Linda M. Franke, 2247 Sewell Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $362,500 08/30/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
AFIG LLC to Christopher Allen and Lydia Allen, 2343 Circle Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $236,000 08/26/2019.
Dangal, Dadhi and Pabitra Dangal to Koren R. Smith and Emma E.H. Huston, 2612 Westhampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $202,500 08/29/2019.
Erlien, Janna B. to Jacob A. Wood and Courtney N. Miller, 943 Old Court Lane S.E. Roanoke VA 24015, $264,950 08/28/2019.
Hanson203 LLC to Suresh K. Ponnada and Santosh Ramu, 718 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $227,500 08/30/2019.
Harper, Sandra W. and others to Roger L. Dickenson and Catherine D. Dickenson, 3623 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 08/26/2019.
Mid-Atlantic Investment Properties LLC to JE2 Investments LLC, 3356 Aerial Way Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 08/28/2019.
PSBI LC to Timothy N. Klein, 3869 Colonial Green Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $223,000 08/28/2019.
Webster, Nathan T. to Lawrence T. Preas and Jennifer R. Preas, 2423 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $236,000 08/26/2019.
Weiner, David and Dory L. Van Orman to Jeffrey Harriman and Chong Harriman, 2318 Willow Walk Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $226,500 08/30/2019.
Windsor, Steven W. Jr. and Teresa H. Windsor to Christopher Figgatt, 1524 Rosewalk Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $245,000 08/30/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Allen, Christopher M. and Lydia M. Allen to Vincent Monroe, 3409 Oakland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $144,000 08/26/2019.
Campbell, Cynthia A. to Ronald A. Robinson II, 517 Riverland Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $140,000 08/29/2019.
Delux Homes Inc. to ARD Properties LLC, 4447 Pennsylvania Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $110,250 08/26/2019.
Fiedler, Mark and Brenda Fiedler to Anne W. Waldrop and Alexander A. Waldrop III, 812 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $108,500 08/30/2019.
Fletcher Real Estate Properties LLC to ARD Properties LLC, 913 Penmar Ave. and 705 Bullitt Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $150,000 08/27/2019.
Gibson, Linda W. and Benjamin V. Gibson II to Jason D. Jackson and Audrey H. Jackson, 2513 Churchill Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $114,600 08/30/2019.
Greene, Marie E. to Mary G. Plunkett and Bruce W. Plunkett, 4652 Nelms Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $152,000 08/26/2019.
Hunter, Shirley L.H. to Kristian N. Gibson, 1534 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $100,000 08/28/2019.
Jewett, George C. and Janell G. Jewett to Candyland 22 LLC, 324 Salem Ave. Unit 304 Roanoke VA 24011, $143,500 08/30/2019.
Johnson, Calvin H. and Vera B. Johnson to Matthew D. Walker and Lorin M. Walker, 3530 Windsor Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $196,000 08/29/2019.
Keen, Cody E. and Rachel J. Keen, to Melva H. Belcher, 1615 Westside Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $147,500 08/30/2019.
Moser, Nicole M. to Zachary Swaine and Diana Flowers, 2002 Wallace Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $119,950 08/28/2019.
Prucha, Michael C. and Anne M. Prucha to Jason L. Banks and Sherry A. Banks, 1601 Tazewell Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $129,950 08/30/2019.
PX3 Properties LLC to Emily J. Baker, 1817 Bluemont Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $112,000 08/26/2019.
Ramey, Veda to Courtney M. Jennings, 1208 Gun Club Road Roanoke VA 24017, $122,500 08/29/2019.
RAS Trustee Services LLC to U.S. Bank NA, 140 Crittendon Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $128,578 08/26/2019.
Reynolds, Megann R. to Bobby G. Harvey and Angela T. Harvey, 3234 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $144,500 08/29/2019.
Richards, Tyler S. and Laura A. Richards to Eric D. Cureton and Alison L. Armstrong, 1218 Summit Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $199,950 08/30/2019.
Rowe, Mary Ellen to Clayton L. Reid II and Elizabeth E. Reid, 2536 Dorchester Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $138,650 08/30/2019.
Sanders, Michael T. and April J. Sanders to Tyler L. Huffman, 3138 Glenoak St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $149,451 08/29/2019.
Schultz, James A. and Jennifer K. Schultz to Megan L. Vest, 1525 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $149,950 08/30/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Anderson, Christopher L. and Amanda M. Anderson to Joshua A. Gum, 4916 Hazelridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $94,500 08/27/2019.
Butts, Thurman A. to John A. Garst, 1531 Orange Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $95,500 08/30/2019.
Collins, Steven W. and Karen R. Collins to Star City Investments LLC, 1701 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $60,700 08/28/2019.
Homer E. Yandle Investments LLC to Joel Kalstrom, 2218 Plantation Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $94,000 08/30/2019.
Johnson, Erica L. to Linda L. Marthens, 1528 Church Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $68,000 08/30/2019.
Martin, Mary J. to JEG Realty Inc., 2244 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $90,000 08/29/2019.
Melendez, Pablo J. to Chaem J. Dudley, 3831 Maine Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $85,000 08/26/2019.
Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to D&D Enterprise LLC, 1639 Barrington Drive Roanoke VA 24017, $87,100 08/26/2019.
Rowe, Sandra M. and Cletie M. Fox Estate to Jennifer Mueller and Robert Mueller, 3521 Princeton Circle N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $95,000 08/26/2019.
Shelton, Alona H. and Selona M. Craft to Barry C. Compton Inc., 2107 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $96,000 08/26/2019.
Tinsley, Charlie H. to Marc Moore, 1129 13th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $55,500 08/29/2019.
TRT-VA LLC to Kayla D. Murray, 3712 Ventnor Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $91,500 08/26/2019.
Underwood, Timothy D. to Ayman S. Salama, 1320 Morningside St. Roanoke VA 24013, $75,000 08/29/2019.
Whiter, Thomas L. to William O. Tynes, 1525 Riverside Terrace S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $83,488 08/29/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Akers, David A. and others to John Spence and Shanon Spence, 4470 Farmwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $375,000 08/30/2019.
Carroll, Kenneth B. and Tiffany C. Carroll to Danny G. Russell and Leanna B. Blevins-Russell, 1719 Millbridge Road Salem VA 24153, $370,000 08/26/2019.
Corkery, R. Mark and Panjai Corkery to Mark S. Corkery, 2433 Sweet Bay Circle Vinton VA 24179, $305,000 08/29/2019.
Coulter, Christopher C. to Brian S. Rotenberry and Ruth E. Rotenberry, 1824 Millwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $322,000 08/30/2019.
Daniels, Randall W. and Kimberly P. Daniels to Richard W. Mellon and Christine M. Mellon, 8459 Poplar Springs Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $840,000 08/29/2019.
Goodman, Rachel D. and Bobby Ray Goodman Estate to William D. Gall and Brian M. Lawrence, 7736 Apple Grove Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $310,000 08/30/2019.
Greer, William C. and Donna B. Greer to Thomas C. Kirby and Lynn L. Kirby, 7217 LaMarre Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $335,000 08/27/2019.
Gregory, Douglas R. and Betty A. Gregory to Rhonda J. Pollard, 6706 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $341,960 08/30/2019.
Grimm, Michael K. Jr. to Matthew A. Cox and Lauren V. Cox, 5917 Windcrest Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $354,000 08/28/2019.
Halsey, Timothy L. and Tammy S. Halsey to Gaven B. Reinhardt and Brianna M. Reinhardt, 3144 Timberview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $435,000 08/27/2019.
Kirchner, Charles T. Jr. and Pamela W. Kirchner to Elmer C. Hodge Jr. and Alice R. Hodge, 4913 Laryn Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $385,000 08/30/2019.
Lee, Kathleen S. to Jack M. Allara II, 6520 Tallwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $552,000 08/30/2019.
Maven Investments LLC to Ahmad S. Ibrahim and Abeer A. Ibrahim, 4198 Faircrest Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $326,000 08/28/2019.
McCaffery, Patricia A. and Cyril McCaffery to John M. Younger and Melanie A. Younger, 3614 Colonial Court Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $350,000 08/28/2019.
McClanahan, Randall K. and Lindsey Funk to Josh O. Parrish and Catherine R. Parrish, 8286 Olsen Road Roanoke VA 24019, $325,000 08/30/2019.
McKown, Martin H. Jr. and Andra P. McKown to John G. McLeod and Katherine L. McLeod, 5414 The Peaks Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $455,000 08/30/2019.
Nalley, William D. and Rebecca A. White to Courtney Abrams, 8301 Berrybrook Drive Salem VA 24153, $340,000 08/30/2019.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Jennifer L. Scavelli and John L Crush Jr., 3015 Adam Drive Vinton VA 24179, $323,950 08/30/2019.
Riebel, Hwan Tea and Hyon C. Lee to Patice L. Holland, 4537 Brentwood Court Roanoke VA 24018, $519,950 08/30/2019.
Robertson, Rita L. to John R. Allen and Ziba Morisi, 5123 Falcon Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $317,500 08/30/2019.
Schlossberg, Neil and Susan A. Schlossberg to Carl E. Fleisher and Sarah N. Fleisher, 5344 Chaucers Court Roanoke VA 24018, $397,500 08/30/2019.
Schultz, Michael J. and Christina M. Schultz to David Crewdson and Mary J. Crewdson, 1806 Highgate Lane Salem VA 24153, $353,640 08/28/2019.
Stephenson, Christopher L. and Michelle Stephenson to Anthony J. Robitson and Heather R. Robitson, 2804 Edgefield Drive Vinton VA 24179, $325,000 08/30/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Brown, Jason D. and Amanda L. Brown to Zachary D. Patrick and Kendra L. Patrick, 6924 Brookview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $205,000 08/30/2019.
Cecil, Richard C. and Mary B. Cecil to Ashley R. Short, 6807 Village Green Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $214,000 08/30/2019.
Champagne, Christopher J. and Courtney D. Champagne to Kelly M. Waskewicz, 3827 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $249,950 08/30/2019.
Crawford, Heather R. to Brandon Renick and Jamie Renick, 8082 Martins Creek Road Roanoke VA 24018, $274,000 08/30/2019.
Estate of Virginia L. Webber to RealEstate Buy it Now LLC, 5841 Castle Rock Road Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 08/27/2019.
Flowers, Jerry D. and Laura B. Flowers to Karen A. Stoebe, 3971 Blandfield Drive Vinton VA 24179, $275,000 08/26/2019.
Hodgson, Helen E. to Franklin L. Smith and Colleen F. Smith, 5358 Sundance Road Salem VA 24153, $210,000 08/30/2019.
Holland, Patice L. to Thomas R. McKinney and Jessica L. Perdue, 5277 Crumpacker Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $250,000 08/30/2019.
Janney, Faith L. to Susan K. Gearheart, 2020 Bloomfield Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $230,500 08/30/2019.
Kugelman, Walter G. Jr. to Goop Krishna Bankiapalli and Komali Bathula, 6019 Matisse Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $296,500 08/30/2019.
Lane, Jeri E. to Jonathan Roach, 10185 Fortune Ridge Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $290,000 08/26/2019.
Maia, Joao P. and Ligia Maia to David A. Moser and Nicole M. Moser, 6031 Oriole Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $263,900 08/28/2019.
Mason, Shawn G. and Leigh S. Mason to Veda E. Ramey, 2071 Laurel Woods Drive Salem VA 24153, $288,000 08/30/2019.
Maven Investments LLC to Naziba Islam, 4235 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $229,950 08/26/2019.
Maven Investments LLC to Matthew A. Tingler and Lesiley Tingler, 424 Cambridge Court Road Vinton VA 24179, $228,950 08/30/2019.
Meadows, Jesse D. to John B. King and Amy B. King, 5253 Falcon Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $298,000 08/30/2019.
Melvin, Lydia G. and Matthew T. Melvin to Timothy Acker and Fleurette Acker, 4379 Sheldon Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 08/27/2019.
Mitchell, Charles B. to Will C. Crawford and Heather R. Crawford, 2051 Richland Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $235,000 08/30/2019.
Moore, Robert L. and Barbara L. Moore to Jeffry L. Sanders and others 1656 Mill Pond Drive Salem VA 24153, $295,000 08/30/2019.
Osburn, Nathan and Jennifer Osburn to Travis Lee Baker and Stephanie M. Baker, 5570 Cynthia Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $241,500 08/28/2019.
Providence Properties LLC to Justin Carr, 6224 Saddleridge Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $295,000 08/30/2019.
Roth, Gary L. to Michael T. Sanders and April J. Sanders, 6921 Pine Needle Drive Boones Mill VA 24065, $293,000 08/30/2019.
Slatcoff, Jeffrey L. Jr. to Jessica R. Pollock, 5914 Farmhouse Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $249,950 08/30/2019.
Stoebe, Karen A. to Charles T. Boston and Addie V. Boston, 5252 Fordwick Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $259,900 08/30/2019.
Waskewicz, Amber M. to Daniel E. Parrish and Tara A. Parrish, 5193 Orchard Hill Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $229,950 08/30/2019.
Williams, John G. to Deborah Saunders, 6708 Stonington Road Hollins VA 24019, $234,900 08/26/2019.
Williams, Theodore F. and Paula B. Williams to Gregg A. Davidson and Dana L. Davidson, 3214 Oakdale Road Roanoke VA 24018, $233,265 08/30/2019.
Woody, Michael R. and Emily Woody to Graham Thomas Homebuilder LLC, 1950 Haydon St. Salem VA 24153, $213,250 08/30/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Morris, Patricia to Sofia L. Martinez and Jesus A. Martinez Aguirre, 314 Dent Road Roanoke VA 24019, $199,950 08/28/2019.
Harrison, James E. and Tracey L. Harrison to Ibrahim A. Hassounah and Allia R. Marini, 3456 Londonderry Court Roanoke VA 24018, $196,000 08/30/2019.
Price, Thomas L. and Patricia H. Price to James S. Walter and Lori L. Hockman, 509 Chestnut Mountain Drive Vinton VA 24179, $194,000 08/29/2019.
Crane, Pamela M. to Jerry K. Legg and Julia L. Ewen, 550 Crestland Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $189,900 08/29/2019.
Gibson, Cody M. to Shelby R. Arms-Foster, 2612 Tulip Lane Vinton VA 24179, $184,500 08/26/2019.
Hart, Sean J. to Darryl A. Kay Jr., 6312 Bunker Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $178,500 08/28/2019.
Keller, Jeffrey B. and Mary Ellen Keller Estate to Peter T. Tanner, 7220 Crosstimbers Trail Roanoke VA 24019, $176,900 08/30/2019.
Campbell, Clara H. to Miguel Garin Negrete and Maria Aguierre Frias, 1901 Montclair Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $173,250 08/28/2019.
Poindexter, Rodney G. to Victoria Saunders, 820 Orlando Court Roanoke VA 24019, $171,350 08/28/2019.
Catawba Valley Properties LLC to Jason D. Hooker, 6084 Catawba Creek Road Troutville VA 24175, $171,000 08/26/2019.
Huffman, Michael D. and Angela M. Huffman to Robert Alsuliman, 5706 Deputy Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $170,000 08/29/2019.
Frank, Michael H. to Connor A. Metz, 6111 Ran Lynn Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $166,500 08/29/2019.
Mountain Brook Builders to Kimberly M. Fifer, 308 E. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $162,000 08/30/2019.
Webb, Justin S. and Sheina E. Webb to Nancy Patterson, 6916 LaMarre Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $159,950 08/28/2019.
Lavender, Stacey L. to James W. Elmore, 6660 Village Green Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $159,000 08/30/2019.
Divers, Pamela S. to Charles E. Wiley and Cynthia B. Wiley, 1189 Starmount Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $158,500 08/26/2019.
Eichhorn, Linda R. to Bowers Properties LLC, 3103 Winterberry Square Roanoke VA 24018, $157,000 08/30/2019.
Hix, Nancy L. to Lisa T. Simon, 6330 Nell Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 08/30/2019.
Arthur, Susan J. and Robert E. Brown to Robert E. Dawson and Tiffany L. Dawson, 3542 Richards Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $153,000 08/27/2019.
Anderson, Thomas L. to Thomas E. Via and Lisa R. Via, 817 Finney Drive Vinton VA 24179, $153,000 08/29/2019.
Norris, Iris D. to Angela M. Johnson and Marcia E. Fitzgerald, 513 Crofton Drive Vinton VA 24179, $150,950 08/30/2019.
Dehaven Real Estate LLC to Taylor Kingsbury, 739 Chester Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $149,452 08/30/2019.
BKC Properties Inc. to Victor M. Saucedo, 756 Kenyon Road Vinton VA 24179, $147,000 08/27/2019.
Horgan, Patrick and Rebecca Horgan to David A. Brumback and Chelsea C. Milliner, 3486 Mount Pleasant Blvd. Roanoke VA 24014, $139,950 08/27/2019.
Gladwell, Alicia N. to Ricardo Flores and Sharonda Flores, 455 Petty Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $139,950 08/30/2019.
Hayman, Michael and Donna Hayman to Little Bells LLC, 5639 Green Meadow Road Roanoke VA 24019, $139,900 08/30/2019.
Parrish, Daniel E. to Jenny G. Kelly, 603 E. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $136,500 08/30/2019.
Patterson, Nancy A. to Nathan A. Patterson and Grace C. Patterson, 137 Verndale Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $120,500 08/27/2019.
Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Midfirst Bank, 428 Cedar Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $102,718 08/28/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Midfirst Bank, 3765 Rutrough Road Roanoke VA 24014, $51,957 08/28/2019.
Cochran, William N. and Katherine G. Cochran to Wyatt W. Ewell and Rebecca W. Ewell, 5770 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $61,000 08/27/2019.
Lawrence, Nancy and Joyce Rantz to David A. Steger and Susan S. Steger, 0 Newport Road Catawba VA 24070, $85,000 08/27/2019.
MCE Residential LLP to Grace H. Kim, 5260 Crossbow Circle Unit 1B Roanoke VA 24018, $80,000 08/27/2019.
Morris, Laura J. and others to WBH Inc., 114 Oxford Square Vinton VA 24179, $62,100 08/29/2019.
Payne, Linda D. and others to Denny L. Sowers and Deborah T. Sowers, 215 Post Road Roanoke VA 24019, $82,000 08/27/2019.
Perdue, Debra S. to Jeffrey L. Roop and Brenda D. Roop, 3550 Timberline Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $79,950 08/27/2019.
Reid, Clayton L. and Elizabeth E. Reid to Anastasia Thompson, 508 Stacie Drive Vinton VA 24179, $97,300 08/30/2019.
RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 3015 Adam Drive Vinton VA 24179, $55,000 08/30/2019.
Salem
Over $300,000
Bush, Randolph A. to Dorothy D. Thomas, 2500 Oak Ridge Lane Salem VA 24153, $375,000 08/29/2019.
Dodd, Burton F. to WM S. Trimble Co. Inc., 1510 Southside Drive Salem VA 24153, $615,000 08/15/2019.
Transform Saleco LLC to TKC CCXXXIX LLC, 1355 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $3,656,000 08/09/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Andrews, Lisa W. to Edmond L. Sweeney, 241 Taylor Ave. Salem VA 24153, $250,000 08/27/2019.
Bowles, Elizabeth A. to Linda L. Sink, 768 Craig Ave. Salem VA 24153, $217,250 08/01/2019.
Budell, Josephine B. to Gretchen Boise, 224 Academy St. Salem VA 24153, $263,925 08/13/2019.
Edwards, George L. to Dylan S. Gibson, 1520 Millwood Drive Salem VA 25153, $285,000 08/08/2019.
Elizabeth Medical Park LLC to Christy Crouch, 231 Roanoke Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $210,000 08/06/2019.
Lindamood, Mae C. to Peggy Anne Funk, 31 N. Bruffey St. Salem VA 24153, $202,000 08/20/2019.
Olson, Marion C. to Matthew C. Stone, 2822 Simms Circle Salem VA 24153, $245,000 08/23/2019.
Pollard, Kevin L. to Bradford S. Dillman, 118 Howard Drive Salem VA 24153, $205,000 08/30/2019.
Roanoke Valley Rentals LLC to Stephanie D. Burton, 508 Valleydale Ave. Roanoke VA 24153, $215,500 08/30/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Bamberg, Benjamin T. to Kendall P. Fox, 632 Tarpley Lane Salem VA 24153, $147,500 08/01/2019.
Centerfield LLC to Casey M. Brickey, 816 Maryland Ave. Salem VA 24153, $184,000 08/15/2019.
Dalton, James A. to Barbara D. Conner, 1721 Earl Drive Salem VA 24153, $175,000 08/13/2019.
Estep, Deborah L. to Mark S. Mallette, 2169 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $170,000 08/06/2019.
Ferguson, Charlotte D. to Daniel S. Lam, 2421 Franklin St. Salem VA 24153, $122,000 08/13/2019.
Hancock, Mark D. to John S. Taylor, 1719 Glendon Road Salem VA 24153, $149,000 08/20/2019.
Harris, Cody A. to William C. Huhland, 1431 Haydon St. Salem VA 24153, $184,000 08/02/2019.
Harrison, Pearl S. to Josephine B. Vipperman, 616 Bowman Ave. Salem VA 24153, $125,000 08/07/2019.
Hawks Point Investments LLC to Christopher Bassett, 2142 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $143,000 08/01/2019.
Hubbard, Teresa F. to Pamela Sue Divers, 1116 Kesler Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $150,000 08/30/2019.
Humphrey-Dodd, Kimberly L. to Jessica L. Brickey, 1422 Cloyd St. Salem VA 24153, $119,200 08/02/2019.
Lee, Ann H. to Brian Privett, 636 E. Calhoun St. Salem VA 24153, $100,000 08/09/2019.
Marshall, Janice S. to James M. Whitlow, 1647 Margaret Lane Salem VA 24153, $140,000 08/01/2019.
Maxwell, William C. to Mark R. Atkinson, 612 W. Fourth St. Salem VA 24153, $136,400 08/30/2019.
Maxwell, William C. to Infinity Investment Properties, 113 Valleydale Ave. Salem VA 24153, $103,600 08/27/2019.
Overstreet, Lillian L. to Noelle E. Lane, 307 Parkdale Drive Salem VA 24153, $155,000 08/09/2019.
Puckett, Dwayne to Christopher Steffen, 1202 Slemp St. Salem VA 24153, $150,000 08/23/2019.
RNM LLC to Michael Woody, 302 Bowman Ave. Salem VA 24153, $130,950 08/30/2019.
Rohrback, Mark E. to Timothy Elting, 719 Central Ave. Salem VA 24153, $144,950 08/27/2019.
Samuel I. White PC to Star City Investments LLC, 4 Sawyer Drive Salem VA 24153, $152,500 08/19/2019.
Sanders, Susan L. to Stephen C. Winegardner, 603 Walnut St. Salem VA 24153, $155,000 08/26/2019.
Sowder, Lois C. to WFE LLC, 2667 Leemount St. Salem VA 24153, $125,000 08/19/2019.
Thomas, John L. to Lisa M. Waybright, 2152 Bainbridge Drive Salem VA 24153, $170,000 08/20/2019.
Wooldridge, Rebecca to Glen J. Schumeyer, 2411 Barnside Court Salem VA 24153, $128,500 08/23/2019.
Workman, Robert L. III to Jeffrey J. Waldin, 1726 Starview Drive Salem VA 24153, $170,000 08/23/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Ditech Financial LLC to Jonathan Owen, 227 Taylor Ave. Salem VA 24153, $84,000 08/07/2019.
Frazier, Marshall D. to David A. Yeaman Jr., 806 Iowa St. Salem VA 24153, $64,000 08/27/2019.
Valley Properties LLC to Mendota Properties LLC, 900 Harrison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $65,000 08/30/2019.
