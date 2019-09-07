Roanoke

Over $300,000

Creedle, Thelma S. to Edwin W. Creedle, 2360 Kipling St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 08/23/2019.

Garrett, Jane B. and Jane Ogden Butler Estate to John J. Hanna and Carter V. Hanna, 2958 Hemlock Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $525,000 08/20/2019.

O’Charley’s LLC to Roanoke Retail Management LLC, 4765 Valley View Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,400,000 08/20/2019.

Pfaeffle, Herman O. and Annette M. Pfaeffle to Brian M. Frey and Jacqueline R. Frey, 2815 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $405,000 08/22/2019.

Roanoke (Melrose) DVP V LLC to SDG Roanoke LLC, 3323 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $1,363,113 08/21/2019.

$200,000 to $300,000

Campbell Living Trust to Nancy L. Woody, 2337 Carter Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $265,000 08/23/2019.

Dickenson, Roger L. and Catherine D. Dickenson to Timothy J. Kaczmarski and Alison W. Kaczmarski, 3855 Darlington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $292,000 08/23/2019.

Fletcher Real Estate Properties LLC to ARD Properties LLC, 712 Jamison Ave. S.E., 124 10th St. S.E., 1723 Mercer Ave. N.W., Roanoke VA 24013 and 24017, $207,000 08/21/2019.

Hodges, Lance and Karen B. Hodges to Darla E. Anderson and others, 921 First St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $265,000 08/21/2019.

Perkey, Dawn M. to Clayton, Ray, 4890 Horseman Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $219,500 08/19/2019.

Ward, Susan M. to Rosina Belcher, 2311 Jefferson St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $290,000 08/21/2019.

$100,000 to $200,000

ALG Trustee LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, 324 Salem Ave. S.W. Unit 102 Roanoke VA 24016, $143,337 08/21/2019.

Beckner, Garry W. to Megan O. Ragland and Justin A. Hunt, 4421 Eden Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $133,000 08/20/2019.

Brown, Jeffrey R. and Brittany D. Brown to Clayton J. Massie and Krista A. Massie, 1521 Redwood St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $136,500 08/21/2019.

Cambria, Jennie and Brandon Sitman to Steven K. Fulcher, 171 Wildhurst Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $138,200 08/23/2019.

Catholic Diocese of Virginia to Richard Fain, 120 Windward Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $139,950 08/22/2019.

Cooper, Erika Deshea and Charlotte H. Davis Estate to Jay Jones Gunthorpe, 456 Frances Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $105,000 08/22/2019.

Dowtown Holdings LLC to Teresita Hernandez-Landeros, 1642 Garstland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $117,500 08/19/2019.

Epperly, Victoria L. to India D. Sanchez and Teddy F. Niday Jr., 1416 Templeton Ave. N.E. Roanoke V 24012, $120,000 08/23/2019.

Gill, Nathaniel B. Jr. to Lewis A. Ramsey Jr. and Diana C. Ramsey, 1654 Lonna Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $170,000 08/20/2019.

Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley Inc. to Margaret E. Payne, 1711 Hanover Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $105,000 08/22/2019.

Hefner, Robert D. and Natalie D. Hefner to EF&T Investments Inc., 5020 Keithwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $144,000 08/20/2019.

Hill, Larry R. to Dan F. Kepner, 4434 Pheasant Ridge Road Unit 302 Roanoke VA 24014, $164,900 08/23/2019.

Kadariya, Prabhakar and Renu Kadariya to Adan A. Ramirez, 2430 Westmont St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 08/21/2019.

Kepner, Dan F. to David W. Lester, 4623 Trevino Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $160,000 08/23/2019.

M5008M LLC to Ord E. Rowe, 5008 Morwanda Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $137,000 08/20/2019.

Massie, Frank H. and Cheryl A. Massie to Ewayse D. McKenzie, 4611 Alamo Circle N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $145,000 08/22/2019.

Miska Properties LLC to Stephanie A. Brinegar, 4028 Greenlawn Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $134,950 08/23/2019.

Patterson, Chelsea R. to Laura C. Peterson, 1927 Carlton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 08/23/2019.

Rodgers, Angela S. and Teddy Lee Schwartz Estate to Donald L. Dooley and Gigi C. Beckner, 2712 Meadows St. Roanoke VA 24012, $129,950 08/19/2019.

Saunders, Deborah M. to Mary B. Williams, 4610 Biltmore Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $159,000 08/19/2019.

Stiff, Lisa F. to Julian R. Myers and Molly Kernan, 3516 Ventnor Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $139,500 08/23/2019.

Terry, Patricia J. and Estate of Virginia C. Gobble to Robert Furrow and Brandon Bayse, 2110 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $167,500 08/21/2019.

Wheat, Nathan to Charla M. Beard, 1006 12th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $117,000 08/23/2019.

Yengst, Mary Lynn and Jane A. Sink Estate to James A. Crouch, 4715 Wembley Place S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $155,000 08/20/2019.

$50,000 to $100,000

Bowles, Arthur L. and others to Debra L. Giles, 3887 Green Spring Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $70,000 08/23/2019.

Brookman, Jean W. and Susan B. Hart to Downtown Holdings LLC, 2938 Roberts Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $81,000 08/23/2019.

Lane, Brian J. to Providence Properties LLC, 722 Hershberger Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $65,000 08/23/2019.

Nancy R. Smith and others to Rhonda T. Klingensmith, 2528 Dell Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $81,400 08/20/2019.

Walton, Kim C. to Federal National Mortgage Association, 1223 Rugby Blvd. Roanoke VA 24017, $63,560 08/19/2019.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Aliff, Paul J. and Archara Aliff to Robert L. Workman III and Sandra M. Workman III, 6408 Eastshire Court Roanoke VA 24018, $320,000 08/23/2019.

Anderson, Russell M. and Maureen M. Anderson to David T. McBurney and Robyn D. McBurney, 4115 Snowbird Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $315,000 08/23/2019.

Harrison, Rebecca H. and Marvin E. Harrison Estate to Hugh W. Powel III and Courtney H. Powel 5954 Big Horn Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $349,950 08/22/2019.

Lilly, Roger A. and Lorena W. Lilly to Deborah C. Davis, 3836 Derby Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $354,300 08/23/2019.

Pickle, Matthew R. and Alexis C. Pickle to Gerald J. Adams III and Demarie A. Adams, 3280 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $399,950 08/19/2019.

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Bruce E. Bentley and Susan A. Bentley, 5133 Arrowhead Trail Salem VA 24153, $340,140 08/22/2019.

Turpin, Sonya M. and Glen H. Underwood to Jared K. Bunn and Deziree K. Bunn, 4670 Brookridge Road Roanoke VA 24014, $456,000 08/23/2019.

Wilson, John E. Jr. to Nicholas W. Jones and Heather L. Jones, 5033 Plantation Grove Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $364,000 08/23/2019.

$200,000 to $300,000

Davidson, Gregg A. and Dana L. Davidson to Anthony J. Frank and Sarah G. Frank, 6718 McKinney St. Roanoke VA 24019, $223,000 08/20/2019.

Droste, Charles H. and Ashley F. Droste to Wendy Lee Halsey, 723 Finney Drive Vinton VA 24179, $202,000 08/20/2019.

Herb Smith Inc. to EI Moe Phyu and Myint Aung Win, 3880 Vauxhall Road Roanoke VA 24018, $232,000 08/20/2019.

King, John B. to Alicia Hibbs and Robert J. Hibbs, 5840 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24018, $204,350 08/21/2019.

MacQueen, James H. and Joanna L. MacQueen to Gary E. Bowen II and Kelly R. Bowen, 6233 Roselawn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $272,500 08/23/2019.

Maven Investments LLC to Cody R. West and Chelsea E. Sledd, 525 Cambridge Court Road Vinton VA 24179, $270,564 08/21/2019.

Pinson, Aaron C. to Robert A. Griffith, 1628 Read Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $270,000 08/22/2019.

Poindexter, Dorthea F. to Duncan E. Willie Sr., 1354 Deer Run Drive Vinton VA 24179, $200,000 08/20/2019.

Pollock, Bonnie E. to Carlyle E. Stump, 609 Emmett Lane Salem VA 24153, $234,000 08/22/2019.

Pry, Ryan L. and Kellie J. Pry to Troy L. Daniels and Joyce S. Daniels, 5251 Cherokee Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $258,000 08/23/2019.

Read, James W. and Kaitlin A. Read to Aaron S. Housh and Stephanie J. Housh, 3582 Carvins Cove Road Salem VA 24153, $296,000 08/23/2019.

Sammons, Randall J. Jr. and Cara Beth Sammons to Louis P. Lovati and Sherry S. Dziergas, 1607 Mountain View Road Vinton VA 24179, $219,000 08/23/2019.

Trevillian, Michael R. and Kayla S. Trevillian to Kevin P. Ray, 1908 Connors Court Salem VA 24153, $218,000 08/22/2019.

$100,000 to $200,000

Clark, Debra S. to Isaac Butcher, 820 Peyton St. Roanoke VA 24019, $174,950 08/20/2019.

Erb, Meta H. Estate to Paul J. Aliff and Archara Aliff, 5725 Pine Acres Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $180,000 08/23/2019.

Mack Investments Inc. to Nathaniel A. Dayes and Chelsie M. Dayes, 966 Lauderdale Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $175,000 08/22/2019.

Mitchell, Dale to Emily Oliver, 2722 Brogan Lane Salem VA 24153, $147,900 08/20/2019.

Palmer, Wayne F. and Linda K. Palmer to Harold E. Malcolm III and Brandy I. Malcolm, 2155 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $162,000 08/23/2019.

Perdue, Tommie M. to Rupinder S. Kanda and Jasvir K. Kanda, 5613 Spring Meadow Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $120,000 08/22/2019.

Pillow, Gary L. to Alex S. Israel and Daisy S. Rodriguez Altamirano, 3648 Goodview Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $178,600 08/19/2019.

Schlachter, Anneliese B. to Angela M. Wade, 865 E. Cleveland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $106,500 08/23/2019.

Schwonke, Glorena H. and William F. Same to Christopher B. Smith, 3610 Georgetown Road Roanoke VA, 24018, $135,000 08/22/2019.

Stanley, Scott W. and Donna R. Stanley to Gregory L. Meacham and Nancy B. Meacham, 4723 Lake Front Drive Salem VA 24153, $189,950 08/21/2019.

Strahle Construction Co. Inc. to Kayla E. Lotts, 211 Eighth St. Vinton VA 24179, $122,950 08/20/2019.

Supan, Henry M. and Lois A. Supan to Baldwin Rentals LLC, 439 Vale Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $140,150 08/21/2019.

Suttles, Donald A. and Cynthia R.Suttles to Elizabeth A. Larson, 5242 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $195,000 08/20/2019.

$50,000 to $100,000

Cease, John H. and Susan C. Cease to Brian Pomerville, 7887 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $65,000 08/21/2019.

Horn, Jessica N. to Yudivi L. Torres and Yadelyn C. Avile, 103 Orlando Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $85,000 08/21/2019.

Sheets, Craig A. and Alice M. Sheets to Greeway Construction Inc., 120 Cedar Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $62,000 08/21/2019.

Yeatts, Dennis P. to Samuel T. Wright and Hannah M. Wright, 216 W. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $87,000 08/19/2019.

