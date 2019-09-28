Roanoke
Over $300,000
Albemarle Ave. LLC to Albemarle Development Co. LC, 401 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $525,000 09/11/2019.
Cundiff, Kenneth W. to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 3933 Kentucky Ave., 4004 Michigan Ave., 4206 Vermont Ave., 3933 Dakota Ave., 3937 Hershberger Road N.W. and 718 Old Vinton Mill Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24017 and 24012 $409,000 09/12/2019.
MCE Residential LLP to Level 2703 Broad LLC, 2703 Broad St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $300,000 09/11/2019.
Price, Scottie T. Jr. and others to Branch Old Woods LLC, 24 Old Woods Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $950,000 09/12/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Akers, Terence A. to Reid B. Stevens and Charlotte A. Williams, 3314 Windsor Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $245,000 09/09/2019.
Luckay, Jennifer J. to Mark C. Avery and Ruth B. Avery, 3030 Circle Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $250,000 09/12/2019.
Southern Estates LLC to Charles Mitchell Jr., 1225 and 1231 Syracuse Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $250,000 09/09/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Adams, William P. and Rebecca N. Adams to Katie M. Wood, 2128 Holley Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $114,500 09/10/2019.
Brown, Douglas W. and Sandra K. Brown to James C. Fulton and Kathleen M. Fulton, 2509 Westhampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $178,000 09/12/2019.
C&A Management Corp. Inc. to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 4139 Virginia Ave., 3930 Kentucky Ave., 1317 Westside Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $120,000 09/12/2019.
Dillard, Jack B. Jr. and Linda H. Dillard to Zachary R. Easterling and Alexandra M. Easterling, 1603 Read Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $196,300 09/11/2019.
Jerry Lee Investments LLC to Charles H. Coole Jr., 1359 Brooks Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $150,000 09/10/2019.
Knezovich, Lynda R. to Florentino Gomez Molina, 2702 10th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $119,500 09/11/2019.
Kohler, Sarah G. and Ann D. Gibbons Estate to Graham H. Stephens and Trina D. Stephens, 2102 Stephenson Ave. #21 Roanoke VA 24014, $135,000 09/10/2019.
Metz, Gary B. and Mary P. Metz to Dalton Construction Co. Inc., 0 Rosalind Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $144,000 09/13/2019.
Smith, Todd R. and Hannah B. Smith to Janeson T. Keeley and Marion E. Lyon Jr., 1418 Main St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $173,000 09/10/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Ashwell, Ricky D. to Lynn C. Hall, 1646 Padbury Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $89,282 09/09/2019.
BKC Properties Inc. to Southern Estates LLC, 2422 Vancouver Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $71,000 09/09/2019.
Crawford, Michael D. to Joe P. Lee, 2608 Meadows St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $75,000 09/12/2019.
Harris, Michael and Ruby C. Harris to David B. Rosine, 1827 Glenroy St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $94,000 09/10/2019.
LaBrecque, Amy R. and Christian M. LaBrecque to Eric Lee Burford, 1322 Mabry Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $78,000 09/13/2019.
Levan, Michael E. to Barrie L. Barton, 339 Day Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $75,000 09/11/2019.
McNear, Lorraine to OBCM LLC, 2509 Springhill Drive Roanoke VA 24017, $56,000 09/09/2019.
Nahum LLC to Stonewall Humphreys, 1502 24th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $99,500 09/09/2019.
Pearson, Gerald U. to Star City Investments LLC, 3501 Greenland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $87,000 09/13/2019.
Samuel I. White PC to Seven Hills Investment Properties LLC, 946 Hershberger Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $63,000 09/09/2019.
Scott, Kia L. to Susan L. Wessolleck and Harry Heinz Wessolleck, 1418 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $57,000 09/13/2019.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Nellie E. Horsley, 2231 Byrd Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $73,000 09/13/2019.
Smith, Nancy R. and others to John A. Franklin, 2602 Dell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $78,950 09/10/2019.
Southern Estates LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 2422 Vancouver Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $75,000 09/09/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Al-Murshidi, Rasul I. and Cynthia S. Al-Murshidi to James S. Schafer and Melissa Schafer, 6107 Scotford Court Roanoke VA 24018, $340,000 09/13/2019.
Bright, Danny L. to Matthew D. Thomas and Brian G. Powell, 5216 Fox Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $500,000 09/13/2019.
DelBuono, Ernest L. to Robert S. Patro and Sharon L. Patro, 5540 Carons View Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $405,000 09/09/2019.
Hogeboom, Patrica L. to Vishalakshi Sundaram and Chockalingam Chidambram, 5818 Winnbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $420,000 09/12/2019.
L3Harris Technologies inc. to Elbit Systems of America-Night Vision LLC, 7625, 7635 and 7645 Plantation Road, 7767 and 7671 Enon Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $9,182,900 09/13/2019.
McPhearson, Jeanine R. Cloeter and John A. Cloeter to Donald L. Cloeter, 6591 and 6927 Henry Frams Road Roanoke VA 24018, $380,000 09/12/2019.
Wander, Jagedeep S. and Varuna Joshi to Jason C. Oliver, 2367 Foxfield Lane Salem VA 24153, $325,000 09/13/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Abrynn Homes Inc. to Matthew D. Nulf and Elisabeth J. Kennedy, 3503 Bunker Hill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $249,500 09/13/2019.
Beaudry , Guy and Pam Beaudry to Scott J. Hess and Paula J. Hess, 5010 Glenvar Heights Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $280,000 09/09/2019.
Carter, David J. Jr. and Joyce C. Carter to Thomas Price and Patricia Price, 5529 South Village Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $250,000 09/10/2019.
Clayman, Bonnie L. to Patrick R. Kane and Amanda L. Kane, 4068 Poplar Grove Drive Vinton VA 24179, $283,950 09/11/2019.
Dishner, Leonard W.and Lindsay C. Gilmore to Matthew W. Parrott and Tisha D. Parrott, 5025 Cave Spring Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $258,000 09/13/2019.
Harris, June E. to Ramseys A. Sandoval, 5207 North Spring Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $249,000 09/12/2019.
Lester, Aaron R. to Nicholas I. Quesnberry, 6613 Wendover Road Roanoke VA 24019, $209,000 09/13/2019.
Lugar, Christopher and Jennifer I. Lugar to Joshua B. Todd, 1828 Summerfield Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $222,800 09/11/2019.
Milona, William N. and Darlene F. Milona to Floyd W. Fulmer, 8227 Past Times Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $219,000 09/12/2019.
Shumate, Auvray K. to David H. Shumate and Danielle C. Shumate, 1619 Mountain Heights Drive Salem VA 24153, $210,000 09/12/2019.
Turner, Kevin V. and others to Vernon J. Goode, 5504 Castle Rock Road Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 09/13/2019.
Yu, Jiangping and Weiming Luqui to Aurora G. Bowman and others, 6040 Oriole Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $205,000 09/12/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Bank of Fincastle to Maven Investments LLC, 4219 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 09/12/2019.
Brabham, Henry J. IV and Sarah A. Brabham to Six Branches LLC, 0 Feather Lake Drive Vinton VA 24179, $100,000 09/09/2019.
Bunn, Aaron C. and Kristen M. Bunn to Chad E. Proctor and Karri R. Proctor, 225 Meadow St. Vinton VA 24179, $132,000 09/09/2019.
Dameron, David C. and Jennifer N. Smith to Victoria R. Spangler, 3354 Fort Lewis Circle Salem VA 24153, $184,000 09/09/2019.
Ferris, Lotus L. and Reginald J. Ferris Estate to BLJ & Associates LLC, 611 E. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $100,000 09/11/2019.
Frazier, Billy E. and Kimberly Bray to Mei Chen and Chan Yuan Chen, 3918 Chaparral Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 09/11/2019.
Gottshall, Hope E. and Joy A. Gottshall to Tiffany L. Adams, 302 Lyn Haven Circle Vinton VA 24179, $139,590 09/10/2019.
Groff, Cassandra L. and Garry W. Groff to Cory L. Wendell, 1821 Pembrooke Drive Vinton VA 24179, $189,950 09/12/2019.
Guyan, Richard J. and Dana Guyan to Ethan S. Light and Brooke B. Falls, 3651 Popcorn Lane Salem VA 24153, $160,000 09/10/2019.
Hunsley, Andrew D. and Kari Hunsley to Mary Ann Swaim and Timothy Swaim, 5273 Wipledale Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $178,000 09/09/2019.
Lawson, Jeffrey A. and Crystal D. Iannalfo to John Clayton, 2758 Fernlawn Road Salem VA 24153, $180,000 09/13/2019.
Lopez, Scott R. to Aaron M. Hubbard and Ashlee M. Hood, 5514 Oakland Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $157,000 09/11/2019.
Markham, Anne L. and others to Anne L. Markham, 3406 Kim Court Unit B13 Roanoke VA 24018, $103,100 09/09/2019.
Martin, John W. to Nichole C. Looney, 8319 Barrens Road Roanoke VA 24019, $170,000 09/13/2019.
Ray, Abhishek and Pawani Mohapatra to Margaret C. Holliman, 3391 Londonderry Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $182,000 09/12/2019.
Rhodes, Dwayne E. and Angel L. Rhodes to Aaron C. Bunn and Kristin M. Bunn, 515 Maplewood Drive Vinton VA 24179, $180,500 09/09/2019.
Smith, Steven T. and Sarah G. Smith to Ronald C. Turner and Lauren L. Turner, 1590 Beaumont Road Roanoke VA 24019, $164,000 09/13/2019.
Spradlin, Jammie Lee and Liza Ann Spradlin to C. Travis Forehand, 6854 Autumn Wood Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 09/13/2019.
Waldron, Sonja A. to Brandon L. Wilson and Lori A. Carroll, 3012 Cloverleaf Circle Salem VA 24153, $179,950 09/12/2019.
West Salem Properties LLC to William R. Slate, 5616 Daytona Road Roanoke VA 24019, $122,500 09/12/2019.
Wilkinson, Joshua L. and Kristina R. Wilkinson to Toccara M. John, 3646 Janney Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $180,000 09/10/2019.
Wilson, James H. and Sharon L. Quail to Mackenzie G. Snyder and William L. Snyder, 5974 Two Ford Road Roanoke VA 24018, $163,500 09/09/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Lawrence, Nancy and Joyce Rantz to David A. Steger and Susan S. Steger, 0 Newport Road Catawba VA 24070, $53,005 09/09/2019.
Mitchell, Charles B. to Charles E. Overstreet, 2051 Richland Hills Druve Salem VA 24153, $65,000 09/11/2019.
Smith, David R. and Alfred V. Smith Estate to Thai Tran and Tham T. Vu, 605 S. Maple St. Vinton VA 24179, $75,000 09/09/2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.