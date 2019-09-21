Roanoke
Over $300,000
CRCRE 2011-C2 Airport Road N.W. LLC to Roanoke Office Center LLC, 5088 Airport Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $7,200,000 09/04/2019.
Downtown Holdings LLC to JGM Real Estate LLC, 1439 Abbott St.,1525 Norris Drive, 4134 Wyoming Ave. N.W., 3814 Vermont Ave. N.W., 229 Wentworth Ave. N.E. and 3027 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24017, 24012 $578,000 09/05/2019.
Star City Investments LLC to MPH Holdings LLC, 2530 Longivew Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $442,000 09/04/2019.
Thompson, William to George Miller and Heather Bailey, 2307 Lincoln Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $335,000 09/03/2019.
Waldenstrom, Mark A. and Rebecca L. Waldenstrom to Andrew T. Brittle and Elizabeth H. Brittle, 1828 Wakefield Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $312,500 09/03/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Burton, Scott G. and Susan G. Burton to Hartman C. Adams, 2248 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $214,500 09/05/2019.
Downtown Holdings LLC to MPH Holdings LLC, 422 Cherryhill Road and 119 Frances Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $242,000 09/04/2019.
Hixson, Myles P. and Elizabeth A. Hixson to Andrew D. Thomas and Mary E. Thomas, 1202 Kearns Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $212,000 09/03/2019.
Johnson, William Jr. and Fannie Dundore Estate to Timothy J. Kaczmarski and Alison W. Kaczmarski, 1708 Dawn Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $275,000 09/03/2019.
Thisdell, Amy E. and Everette D. Marston Estate to Helena Carvalho, 1711 Wilbur Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $264,000 09/05/2019.
Tightlines 21 LLC to Farrell Properties LC, 2102 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24012, $200,000 09/06/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Alford, Jeremy S. to Josselyn Vargas and Jody Edwards, 2633 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $135,000 09/06/2019.
Chiesa, David B. to Matthew B. Kramm, 1021 17th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $155,000 09/03/2019.
Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Star City Investments, 1024 First St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $117,400 09/04/2019.
Cooper, Elizabeth to Jay S. Oertel and Glenn D. Musser II, 4805 Player Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $154,000 09/03/2019.
Leflore, Leon W. and Stella I. Leflore to Shardee D. Green, 4915 Hazelridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $116,000 09/04/2019.
LeGrand, Dion and Yolanda B. LeGrand to John Keeling and Shawana McKinstry, 1903 Angus Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $155,950 09/06/2019.
Luteman, Christopher A. to Salvador Valadez Lopez and Yolanda Aguirre Lopez, 319 Noble Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $117,000 09/05/2019.
Prime Home Builders to Star City Investments, 1503 Terrace Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $105,000 09/03/2019.
Romero, Jose Rene to Jefrin J. Amaya-Romero, 132 Hurst Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $131,000 09/06/2019.
Star City Investments LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 4230 Tryee Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $102,000 09/03/2019.
Stephen K. Christenson PC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 4548 Long Acre Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $116,039 09/05/2019.
Stevens, Anthony W. to Amber J. Austin, 3123 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,950 09/03/2019.
Swaim, Mary Ann to Joshua L. Largen and Stephanie D. Johnson, 2425 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 09/06/2019.
Sweeney, David C. and others to Jonathan Lee Jones, 4816 Salem Turnpike N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $100,000 09/06/2019.
Waid, Steven A. and Renee W. Waid to Michael Fullen, 2252 Mattaponi Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $197,000 09/04/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Adams, Robert H. Jr. to Star City Investments, 3713 Cove Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $52,000 09/03/2019.
Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. to Southwood Management Inc., 480 Frances Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $68,352 09/03/2019.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Southern Estates LLC, 1513 Carlisle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $50,000 09/03/2019.
Board, Evelyn F. to Tam Tran, 950 Rockland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $89,000 09/03/2019.
Equity Trustees LLC to HSBC Bank USA NA, 2133 Colgate St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $60,600 09/06/2019.
Equity Trustees LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 2031 Clinton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $58,000 09/03/2019.
Hodges, Christopher Lee and Caitlyn L. Hodges to Jane Lee Kotulka, 3111 Angell Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $85,000 09/05/2019.
Johnson, David George and others to Prime Home Buyers LLC, 1503 Terrace Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $75,000 09/03/2019.
Prillaman, John K. to Relcos LP, 2229 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,000 09/05/2019.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to BKC Properties Inc., 1805 Wise Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $50,600 09/04/2019.
Samuel I. White PC to Star City Investments, 2705 Meadowview Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $63,000 09/04/2019.
Southern Estates to Dustin Wimbish, 1513 Carlisle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $65,000 09/03/2019.
Southwood Management to Star City Investments, 480 Frances Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $78,000 09/03/2019.
Southwood Management to Star City Investments, 5011 Springfield Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $57,500 09/05/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Legg, C. Lawrence Jr. and Densie G. Legg to Jesse D. Meadows and Jennifer Meadows, 7798 Starlight Lane Boones Mill VA 24065, $525,000 09/05/2019.
Patel, Suraj to Hwan Tea Lee and Hyon C. Lee 4901 Renee Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $315,000 09/03/2019.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Matthew Workman and Allison Workman, 5164 Arrowhead Trail Salem VA 24153, $329,803 09/06/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Clark, Darrenn D. and Heather A. Clark to Curtis T. Fisher and Tammi Rae Fisher, 3628 Ellen Drive Salem VA 24153, $240,000 09/04/2019.
Fennell, Thomas C. and Rosemary G. Fennell to Jeffrey W. Havens and Chrystal R. Havens, 4160 Arlington Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $216,800 09/06/2019.
Maven Investments LLC to Tearance N. Mosley and Alexandra J. Mosley, 427 Cambridge Court Vinton VA 24179, $233,460 09/05/2019.
Potter, Jeanette S. to Ryan Jones and Sarah Jones, 7451 Carriage Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $224,000 09/03/2019.
Providence Properties LLC to Alan Betteridge and Jacqueline E. Temple, 6626 Sugar Ridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $237,000 09/06/2019.
Top Deck Properties LLC to Anthony W. Stevens, 3948 Bower Road Roanoke VA 24018, $245,000 09/03/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Chance, Elizabeth B. to Bryan E. Glisson, 6601 Indian Grave Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $156,000 09/03/2019.
Commodore Development LLC to Jacob Altice and Candice Martin, 6774 Shingle Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $186,100 09/06/2019.
Commodore Development LLC to James Peters and Lois Peters, 6045 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $144,500 09/03/2019.
Gallagher, John Jr. and Mary C. Gallagher to James G. White Jr. and Christie M. White, 6363 Juliet Court Roanoke VA 24018, $185,000 09/03/2019.
Hannabass, Mary C. to LJJH Properties LLC, 2120 Ruritan Road Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 09/04/2019.
Havens, Jeffrey W. and Chrystal R. Havens to Josh Xiao, 3630 Grandin Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $168,000 09/06/2019.
Jenkins, Troy W. to David Brytowski and Virginia Brytowski, 2530 Eastland Road Roanoke VA 24014, $117,000 09/05/2019.
Linkous, Christopher D. and Adam T. Whetsel to Nancy E. Hodges, 4750 Wood Road Roanoke VA 24014, $146,500 09/06/2019.
Meikle, Jeremy T. and Jennie R. Meikle to Dustin Davis, 5434 Flagler Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $117,000 09/04/2019.
Mosness, Virginia J. to Roberto L. Lopez Perez and Rumy Y. Reveron Tavio, 6362 Bunker Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $173,000 09/04/2019.
Samuel I. White PC to BKC Properties Inc., 6565 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $114,125 09/05/2019.
Thompson, Thomas C. and Annette Thompson to Matthew S. Churchill and Mandy L. Churchill, 2969 Winterberry Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $137,000 09/03/2019.
Vine and Branch Inc. to Cathy L. Mitchell, 305 W. Cleveland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $106,000 09/06/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Looney, David W. to Ceylon ST LLC, 206 W. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $70,000 09/04/2019.
Pultz, Sharon S. to Faithful Vision Properties LLC, 5427 Daytona Road Roanoke VA 24012, $85,000 09/06/2019.
